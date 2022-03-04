Adam sets SAU record with seventh national title

Andrea Adam completed her diving career at St. Ambrose in record-setting fashion and three other Fighting Bees recorded All-American efforts Friday at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships in Columbus, Ga.

A graduate student from Iowa City, Adam set a school record by winning her seventh national championship, claiming the 3-meter diving competition for the fourth time in her career.

A three-time national champ in 1-meter diving who finished second in that event on Thursday, Adam led the field after the preliminary round and topped the competition by more than 20 points with a score of 226.35 in the Friday's championship session.

Her seven NAIA individual championships topped the previous school record of six established by Anthony Peters in indoor and outdoor racewalking competition for the St. Ambrose men's track program.

Freshman Leyre Antonanzas became a two-time All-American this year by finishing eighth in the women's 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4 minutes, 36.13 seconds. Her finish matched her placing in the 200 IM on Thursday.

Mikhi Hassim earned All-American status in the men's 100 butterfly, finishing seventh in 49.81 seconds. The freshman was also was part of an All-American finish in the 200 medley relay, teaming with Ryan Joehl, Petter Kolaas and Zac Robinson for a sixth-place finish in 1:33.08.

St. Ambrose is in the top 10 in both team races, with Adam's win on the diving board lifting the Fighting Bees into ninth place in the women's standings. The men's team enters the final day of competition in 10th in the team race.

The Bees also picked up points in the men's competition with an 11th-place effort from Hassim in the 100 backstroke, a 15th-place finish from Joehl in the 200 freestyle and a 16th-place time from Victor Del Rio Foces in the 100 backstroke.

Wrestling

Bees trio fall at NAIA nationals: The St. Ambrose wrestling team advanced three wrestlers to the NAIA national meet in its first year of existence.

Its first national title, however, will have to wait.

All three of the Bees were eliminated during the first day of competition in Wichita, Kan.

Matt Robertson, a sophomore from Assumption, fared the best. The second-seeded 133-pounder reached quarterfinals by surviving a pair of close matches in the first two rounds.

Robertson earned a 12-11 victory over Texas Wesleyan's Jordan Martinez in the opeing around and advanced with a 5-3 win over Dakota Wesleyan's Darien Malone to reach the quarterfinals.

That's where Robertson's run was stopped. He fell first to Menlo's seventh-seeded Jacob Mendoza 8-4 and then dropped a 4-1 decision to Southern Oregon's Evan Potter in the consolation bracket.

The other two St. Ambrose competitors — Moline grad Jayden Terronez at 165 pounds and Michael Chagnon at 125 pounds — got pinned in their first two contested matches to end their national tournaments.

