After lengthy hiatus, Bees ready to run

St. Ambrose University cross country coach Beth Jansen has sensed commitment from the men’s and women’s teams she coaches all summer and throughout the team’s first weeks of practice.
Now, she welcomes the chance for the Fighting Bees to turn that commitment into results.
"It’s been a long five-and-a-half months since the spring track season was canceled, so the chance to race is pretty special," Jansen said. "We want to provide our students with a meaningful experience this fall and I feel like we’re ready to do that."
The only athletics programs on the St. Ambrose campus preparing for a full fall sports season begins competition Saturday, the start of a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic that will conclude with an unanticipated championship chance at home.
Because of guidelines and restrictions related to the coronavirus, the Fighting Bees will host the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 7 at a site yet to be determined.
"(Original host) Olivet Nazarene did not feel like it would be feasible for them to host, but our guidelines are different here and we welcome the chance to host the conference finals," Jansen said. "It’s given us something to work toward."
The conference finals are a qualifier for the NAIA National Championships which have been rescheduled for April 9 in Cedar Rapids.
The meet is the last of six this fall for St. Ambrose, which will host three meets this month beginning with the SAU Short Course Duals on Saturday at Emeis Park in Davenport.
The Fighting Bee Invitational on Sept. 12 and the St. Ambrose Invitational on Sept. 26, will both be at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Spectators will not be allowed at any of three September meets, but St. Ambrose is working to finalize plans to live stream the races.
"If we can give people a chance to watch, we’re going to try to do that," Jansen said.
The first competition this weekend will be against Judson and Scott Community College and will include 4K races for both men and women as they transition back to traditional race lengths.
An 11-team field is expected for the Fighting Bee Invitational and a growing collection of at least six teams will run at the St. Ambrose Invitational later this month. Distances will take steps toward returning to championship levels with each passing week.
"We return nearly all of our varsity runners from last year and they’ve put in a lot of individual work during the summer and since returning to campus," Jansen said.
"We do a series of time trials and across the board, we’re seeing improvement so we are excited about getting the chance to compete for a number of reasons. We’re at a good place to start the season and we’re looking forward to doing that on Saturday."
Jansen looks forward to competition providing some normalcy for the Fighting Bees.
Preparations leading up to it have been different.
The men's and women's teams are practicing at different times each day and the Fighting Bees are wearing masks as they train whenever they are not running.
Social distancing measures are also in place during practice and Jansen said one of the biggest adjustments her teams are having to make comes at the end of a race.
"They're being encouraged to separate quickly when they are done running, which is something very different," Jansen said. "The attitude has been good and we're looking forward to having the chance to compete."
