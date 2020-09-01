After lengthy hiatus, Bees ready to run

The meet is the last of six this fall for St. Ambrose, which will host three meets this month beginning with the SAU Short Course Duals on Saturday at Emeis Park in Davenport.

The Fighting Bee Invitational on Sept. 12 and the St. Ambrose Invitational on Sept. 26, will both be at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.

Spectators will not be allowed at any of three September meets, but St. Ambrose is working to finalize plans to live stream the races.

"If we can give people a chance to watch, we’re going to try to do that," Jansen said.

The first competition this weekend will be against Judson and Scott Community College and will include 4K races for both men and women as they transition back to traditional race lengths.

An 11-team field is expected for the Fighting Bee Invitational and a growing collection of at least six teams will run at the St. Ambrose Invitational later this month. Distances will take steps toward returning to championship levels with each passing week.

"We return nearly all of our varsity runners from last year and they’ve put in a lot of individual work during the summer and since returning to campus," Jansen said.