All-Americans lead Bees' hall class

Lehman is by far the most prolific goal scorer the Fighting Bees’ men’s soccer program has seen.

A 2008 St. Ambrose graduate who prepped at Pleasant Valley, Lehman finished his career with 89 goals, 40 more than any other player in program history.

A three-time all-American and two-time Midwest Collegiate Conference player of the year, Lehman led the Bees to the NAIA national tourney in 2008 and his 61 points that season remains a school record.

Nelson was the top golfer for St. Ambrose in the early 2000s, earning Midwest Collegiate Conference player of the year honors in 2000 and 2001 and all-American honors in 2000 following a fifth-place finish at the NAIA National Championships.

The Davenport North graduate recorded a program-record 14 career wins between 1997 and 2001 and at the time of his graduation, he held the school records for career wins, single-season tournament wins and low tournament scores over 18, 36, 54 and 72 holes.

Conroy, a Kalamazoo, Mich., native, collected 111 singles wins during his St. Ambrose career and was a three-time NAIA District 15 singles champion and three-time district doubles champion.

As a senior during the 1993-94 season, Conroy was ranked as high as No. 42 in the nation and was the third-ranked American-born player in NAIA competition. He also ranked as high as No. 7 in the country with his doubles partner, Sino Rasberger.

