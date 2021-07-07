All-Americans lead Bees' hall class

Four athletes who carved out their own niche in St. Ambrose athletics history will be inducted into the school’s hall of fame this fall.
Ali Dolphin Dunlap, one of the greatest all-around women’s basketball players in Fighting Bees’ history, will join prolific men’s soccer scorer Greg Lehman, golf standout Josh Nelson and men’s tennis great Aaron Conroy in the school’s 31stt induction class into the St. Ambrose Athletics Hall of Fame.
The four will be formally inducted on Thursday, Sept. 30 as part of homecoming weekend activities on the St. Ambrose campus.
In women’s basketball, Dolphin was simply dominant. She completed her career in 2011 and ranks in the top six on the Fighting Bees’ career lists in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
A three-time all-American from Marshalltown, Iowa, Dolphin ranks second on the Fighting Bees’ career scoring list with 2,153 points, is third with 551 career assists and fifth with 1,126 rebounds.
On defense, her 424 steals are the second-most recorded by a St. Ambrose player and her 108 blocked shots ranks sixth in the Bees’ record book.
She was selected as the Midwest Collegiate Conference newcomer of the year in 2008 and was the conference’s player of the year in 2009.
Lehman is by far the most prolific goal scorer the Fighting Bees’ men’s soccer program has seen.
A 2008 St. Ambrose graduate who prepped at Pleasant Valley, Lehman finished his career with 89 goals, 40 more than any other player in program history.
A three-time all-American and two-time Midwest Collegiate Conference player of the year, Lehman led the Bees to the NAIA national tourney in 2008 and his 61 points that season remains a school record.
Nelson was the top golfer for St. Ambrose in the early 2000s, earning Midwest Collegiate Conference player of the year honors in 2000 and 2001 and all-American honors in 2000 following a fifth-place finish at the NAIA National Championships.
The Davenport North graduate recorded a program-record 14 career wins between 1997 and 2001 and at the time of his graduation, he held the school records for career wins, single-season tournament wins and low tournament scores over 18, 36, 54 and 72 holes.
Conroy, a Kalamazoo, Mich., native, collected 111 singles wins during his St. Ambrose career and was a three-time NAIA District 15 singles champion and three-time district doubles champion.
As a senior during the 1993-94 season, Conroy was ranked as high as No. 42 in the nation and was the third-ranked American-born player in NAIA competition. He also ranked as high as No. 7 in the country with his doubles partner, Sino Rasberger.