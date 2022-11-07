Alumni report: Ruff assists in Purple Aces' success

With each assist, early-season nerves have been replaced by confidence as Kora Ruff takes her game to another level.

The Evansville setter from Pleasant Valley, named as the freshman of the week last week in the Missouri Valley Conference, ranks among NCAA Division I leaders in assists as her debut season with the Purple Aces continues.

“At the beginning of the season, I was so nervous. It almost felt like it was my first time playing volleyball because it was a whole new setting, a whole different game than what I was used to in high school," Ruff said.

With the encouragement of her coaches, Ruff persevered.

“They kept telling me that I belonged, that this was going to work and I have grown into my role," Ruff said. “With time, I’ve adjusted and now, I’m just out there competing."

She’s not just competing, she’s thriving.

Ruff received recognition from the Missouri Valley after she averaged 11.75 assists, three digs and 0.63 aces in a pair of road victories at Valparaiso and Illinois-Chicago while pushing Evansville over the .500 mark in conference play.

She currently averages 10.11 assists per set for the Purple Aces, ranking fourth in the conference and her collection of 1,102 total assists for the season ranks ninth among all players at the NCAA Division I level.

With three matches remaining in the regular season along with postseason player, Ruff’s assist total ranks eighth on Evansville’s all-time single-season list.

She has reached double figures in digs on eight occasions for the Purple Aces as well and ranks third on the team with an average of 2.28 per set.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention to the stats," Ruff said. "I just try to go out and do my job the best I can to help our team."

As much as anything, her assist total and average are indications that Ruff is doing her job for a team that sits at 8-7 in league play after splitting matches at Missouri State and Southern Illinois last weekend.

Evansville runs a 5-1 rotation, putting Ruff in a position to collect more assists than if the team was running a 6-2 rotation.

She has been collecting those assists on consistent basis.

The 5-foot-7 Ruff reached 50 assists in a match for the first time at the college level in a match at Belmont on Sept. 30 and has reached that plateau on three occasions. Her season high is 58, an effort she recorded in a home win over Missouri State on Oct. 8.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot this season," Ruff said. "My goal is to improve every game and I feel like that has been happening.

"When I go back to the start of the season and think about it, I see how I am better now. I know I feel a lot more comfortable on the court running the offense."

Ruff and the Purple Aces were tested early.

Their nonconference schedule included playing in tournaments at 15th-ranked Baylor, Michigan State, Tennessee Tech and Marshall, where the competition Evansville faced also included Arizona State and Northwestern.

That led Evansville to a 3-11 start to the season, but prepared the Purple Aces to work their way into the upper half of the Missouri Valley standings following wins in three of last four matches.

“We’re making strides and since day one the goal has been to be playing our best at the end of the season, taking some momentum into the conference tourney," Ruff said, referencing an event Evansville will host beginning on Nov. 20.

Ruff has the same objective with her game.

Those early-season matches provided her with an idea of what to expect at the collegiate level, experiences she used to elevate her game at the same time she was adjusting to the expectations that accompany being a student-athlete at the Division I level.

“I learned quickly how important time management skills are and I’ve gotten a lot better at that as the season has gone along, too," Ruff said.

On the court, that has happened as well.

“We run a fast-tempo offense and it puts me in a position where I have to process things a lot faster, make quicker decisions than I was used to making," Ruff said.

That was among the initial challenges Ruff faced after arriving on the Evansville campus this summer to prepare for the season.

“That took some time to get used to, but I’m feeling better about that with every match we play," she said. "I’ve adjusted and it’s part of how the game is played at this level. I’m comfortable with that now.

“It’s all part of competing in college and I feel good about where things are headed."