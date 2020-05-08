Ambrose, Augie give senior athletes their day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly 100 student-athletes from St. Ambrose and Augustana never had a chance to enjoy a senior season.

While denied by concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus one last chance to swing a bat for the Fighting Bees or carry the baton one final time while anchoring a relay for the Vikings, their contributions are not being forgotten.

Both schools are giving all of their senior student-athletes a moment in the spotlight.

Recognizing the careers of athletes who are graduating this spring, St. Ambrose and Augustana are presenting individual online tributes in profiles which give student-athletes a chance to express their feelings while honoring what they have meant to their respective programs over time.

St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said on the Davenport campus, the impact of a cancelled spring hit home almost immediately.

“We were scheduled to host the NAIA National Cheer and Dance Championships when everything imploded back in mid-March and to see the disappointment first hand and how much it meant to those kids, especially the seniors, it struck a nerve,’’ Holmes said. “All of a sudden something they had made a great investment in was over, just like that, and for those who were just beginning their senior seasons, you just feel for them.’’