Ambrose, Augie give senior athletes their day

Nearly 100 student-athletes from St. Ambrose and Augustana never had a chance to enjoy a senior season.
While denied by concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus one last chance to swing a bat for the Fighting Bees or carry the baton one final time while anchoring a relay for the Vikings, their contributions are not being forgotten.
Both schools are giving all of their senior student-athletes a moment in the spotlight.
Recognizing the careers of athletes who are graduating this spring, St. Ambrose and Augustana are presenting individual online tributes in profiles which give student-athletes a chance to express their feelings while honoring what they have meant to their respective programs over time.
St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said on the Davenport campus, the impact of a cancelled spring hit home almost immediately.
“We were scheduled to host the NAIA National Cheer and Dance Championships when everything imploded back in mid-March and to see the disappointment first hand and how much it meant to those kids, especially the seniors, it struck a nerve,’’ Holmes said. “All of a sudden something they had made a great investment in was over, just like that, and for those who were just beginning their senior seasons, you just feel for them.’’
Discussions following the cancellation led to the decision to honor impacted St. Ambrose student-athletes with a series of profiles that started more than a month ago and will run throughout the summer.
Augustana came up with a similar idea, one that associate director of athletics, media and alumni relations Dave Wrath said resulted in some meaningful thoughts from the school’s student-athletes.
“There are some really heartfelt expressions,’’ Wrath said. “It’s been a good chance to honor a group that found themselves in an unexpected and unprecedented situation.’’
Wrath said on the Rock Island campus the idea was generated after he received a note from a peer, Eric McDowell, that simply offered, “Don’t forget your seniors.’’
Augustana began recognizing one senior per day in late March and did so for nearly a month, combining a profile highlighting what the student-athlete had accomplished with the individual’s thoughts on their academic and athletic careers with the Vikings and on having their senior season end early.
Many of the profiles of the Vikings included a photo album of action shots from their careers.
St. Ambrose reached out to 50 senior student-athletes while Augustana surveyed 45 seniors impacted by the situation.
The vast majority of seniors at both institutions responded, filling out questionnaires that became the core of the profiles.
Around 40 Fighting Bees seniors will be featured and 37 Vikings have been recognized.
St. Ambrose athletes submitted photos of themselves and family members that accompany their stories and include student-athlete responses about their careers as well as comments from their coaches about the senior.
Wrath and assistant sports information director Dan Sand compiled the senior features at Augustana while at St. Ambrose, director of sports information Brian Thiessen has been joined by Holmes and assistant sports information director Haley Fox in writing the profiles.
Each of the Vikings’ senior profiles spent 12 hours as the lead item on the home page of the athletics department website and can now be found on the home pages of each sport.
The Fighting Bees website features a “Senior Day’’ logo on its athletics home page which provides links to all of the profiles, which each get their own spot as they are introduced every two-to-three days.
“For nearly all of our student-athletes, their senior season is the end of an athletic career as they prepare to begin a new phase of their life,’’ Holmes said.
“The way things ended, they didn’t the closure that would normally accompany that. The hope is that by putting a spotlight on them we can turn a negative into a bit of a positive, find a way to recognize how much they’ve meant to St. Ambrose during their four years here.’’
