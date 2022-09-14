Ambrose baseball alumni reunite

Alumni of the St. Ambrose baseball program will gather this weekend to celebrate the past and help make a difference in the future.

A group headed by former Fighting Bees players Todd Becker and John Klein is working toward a goal of endowing a baseball scholarship that will help bring future players to St. Ambrose.

Becker, who was the head coach of the first of two Fighting Bees teams to reach the NAIA World Series in 1994, said the project was first discussed when that team and the university’s 1996 NAIA national runner-up team coached by current coach Jim Callahan were inducted into the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

"There is a need and when one of our old teammates, Terry 'Yogi' Cox, passed away late last year we started to talk again about how St. Ambrose had impacted our lives and that we really needed to get together," Becker said.

"We also talked about how we needed to do something to help bring the next generation of players into a program that had been good to us, giving kids the opportunity that we were given years ago."

Plans for a reunion weekend grew out of that.

Becker and his wife, Julie, expect to host 50 people, including around 35 former players, at their Bettendorf home for a dinner event Thursday.

A group of 44 former St. Ambrose players have signed up to play in a golf outing Friday at Palmer Hills.

A tour of St. Ambrose athletic facilities and the campus will follow and more than 50 Fighting Bees plan to participate in a scrimmage against the current St. Ambrose baseball team in an alumni baseball game Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

"It’s our first alumni game in years, so it should be a lot of fun," Becker said.

The events coincide with homecoming weekend on the St. Ambrose campus and will include a chance to attend Saturday’s football game against Lawrence Tech at Brady Street Stadium.

Becker hopes to make the baseball reunions and alumni game an annual event.

"We have a couple of players from the ’90s who will be returning to campus for the first time, and that’s exciting," Becker said. "We all share the bond of playing here and it will be good to get together and enjoy sharing a few memories."