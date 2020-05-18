Ambrose Dome getting a makeover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ambrose University is giving one of its most-used athletic facilities a makeover.

A new artificial turf is being installed inside the Ambrose Dome on North Brady Street in Davenport, a facility that houses everything from early-season softball games to practices for a number of the university’s teams.

“During the school year, it’s pretty much in use from early in the morning until late at night,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletic facilities Tony Huntley said. “It was time for a new turf.’’

Timing has a lot to do with the ongoing project.

St. Ambrose was able to pair up the project with the upcoming installation of artificial turf on the new football and track facility at the St. Vincent’s Athletic Complex that will one day house the football and track and field programs for Assumption High School and St. Ambrose.

“It worked out well from a timing standpoint,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said. “The Dome turf needed replaced and with the turf going in on the stadium project, we were able to work together to make both projects happen.’’

At the Ambrose Dome, an additional 15 feet of turf is being installed where golf hitting stations were formerly located.