Ambrose Dome getting a makeover

St. Ambrose University is giving one of its most-used athletic facilities a makeover.
A new artificial turf is being installed inside the Ambrose Dome on North Brady Street in Davenport, a facility that houses everything from early-season softball games to practices for a number of the university’s teams.
“During the school year, it’s pretty much in use from early in the morning until late at night,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletic facilities Tony Huntley said. “It was time for a new turf.’’
Timing has a lot to do with the ongoing project.
St. Ambrose was able to pair up the project with the upcoming installation of artificial turf on the new football and track facility at the St. Vincent’s Athletic Complex that will one day house the football and track and field programs for Assumption High School and St. Ambrose.
“It worked out well from a timing standpoint,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said. “The Dome turf needed replaced and with the turf going in on the stadium project, we were able to work together to make both projects happen.’’
At the Ambrose Dome, an additional 15 feet of turf is being installed where golf hitting stations were formerly located.
“The turf will now go all the way to the edge and it will be flush with the rest of the surface so there won’t be an uneven lip,’’ Huntley said. “It’s going to be a great new surface and have a crisp, clean look.’’
The turf will include a striped green football surface, something that had to be marked off in chalk in the past.
It even will feature school-color royal blue end zones with a St. Ambrose logo, something that didn’t exist before inside the 67,000-square-foot, 75-foot-high multi-tiered facility.
The white stripe between the green and blue turf serves a dual purpose. It will also be the first base foul line when the Fighting Bees softball team is hosting games there.
Huntley said the Dome typically is in use from 1:30 to 9 p.m. during the fall and has scheduled practices going on as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late at 10:30 p.m. during the winter and spring seasons.
Purchased by the university in 2011 six years after it was first erected, the Ambrose Dome is used for indoor training by the St. Ambrose football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer and golf teams.
An indoor putting green area was completed early in 2013, providing a year-round training facility for the Fighting Bees golf teams.
The turf that will be installed later this summer at the St. Vincent’s Athletic Complex site just east of Assumption is part of Phase II of an ongoing project overseen by Assumption, which has a lease agreement with St. Ambrose for use of the facilities.
Phase I, completed a couple of years ago, included a new softball field as well as turf fields used by St. Ambrose soccer, lacrosse and junior varsity football teams.
Phase II includes new two grass fields for use by soccer and football programs as well as the new turf field that will be surrounded an all-weather track, bleachers and a small building housing restrooms, a concession stand and a press box.
Lights have been installed at the location where the new turf will be put in place at the St. Vincent’s site.
