Football
Big Ten standings
West
Minnesota;1-0;2-0
Iowa;0-0;2-0
Illinois;0-0;1-1
Wisconsin;0-0;1-1
Purdue;0-0;1-1
Northwestern;0-1;1-1
Nebraska;0-1;0-2
East
Ohio State;1-0;2-0
Rutgers;1-0;2-0
Maryland;0-0;2-0
Michigan;0-0;2-0
Michigan St.;0-0;2-0
Penn State;0-0;2-0
Indiana;0-1;1-1
Friday's game
Virginia at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Lousiville at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 2:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Michigan State, 4 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
CCIW standings
;;conf.;overall
Augustana;0-0;1-0
Carroll;0-0;1-0
Elmhurst;0-0;1-0
North Central;0-0;1-0
North Park;0-0;1-0
WashU;0-0;1-0
Wheaton;0-0;1-0
Carthage;0-0;0-1
Ill. Wesleyan;0-0;0-1
Millikin;0-0;0-1
Last Saturday's scores
Wheaton 30, UW-Oshkosh 21
Central (Iowa) 38, Ill. Wesleyan 13
Carroll 51, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Saturday's games
Washington Univ. at Millikin, 1 p.m.
Carthage at North Central, 1 p.m.
Wheaton at Ill. Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Carroll at North Park, 1 p.m.
Elmhurst at Augustana, 6 p.m.
Mid-States Football Assoc.
Midwest League standings
;;conf.;overall
St. Francis (Ill.);0-0;2-0
Oliv. Nazarene;0-0;1-1
Roosevelt;0-0;1-1
St. Xavier;0-0;1-1
Judson;0-0;0-1
St. Ambrose;0-0;0-3
Last Saturday's Midwest games
Concordia (Mich.) 34, Olivet Nazarene 28
St. Francis (Ill.) 17, St. Francis (Ind.) 0
Roosevelt 38, Siena Heights 10
Upper Iowa 45, St. Ambrose 26
Marian 28, St. Xavier 21
Saturday's games
St. Ambrose at Siena Heights, 11 a.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Lawrence Tech, 11 a.m.
Roosevelt at Madonna, noon
Judson at Concordia (Mich.), noon
Olivet Nazarene at Marian, 12:05 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at St. Xavier, 7 p.m.
Upper Iowa 45, St. Ambrose 26
St. Ambrose;7;7;6;6;--;26
Upper Iowa;10;7;14;14;--;45
First quarter
SAU: AK Agee 76 pass from Joey Sprinkle (Joe Namio kick), 13:31
UIU: Thomas Forte 30 FG, 9:19
UIU: Jayden Mitchell 8 pass from Darryl Overstreet Jr. (Forte kick), 1:43
Second quarter
SAU: Yemi Ward 37 pass from Sprinkle (Namio kick), 14:05
UIU: Eddie Burgess 22 pass from Overstreet Jr. (Forte kick), 7:55
Third quarter
UIU: Mitchell 3 run (Forte kick), 10:57
SAU: Nolan Bielskis 9 run (kick failed), 7:05
UIU: Willy Camacho 35 pass from Overstreet Jr. (Forte kick), 2:46
Fourth quarter
UIU: Camacho r un (Forte kick), 13:25
SAU: Ward 7 pass from Sprinkle (run failed), 7:32
UIU: Camacho 75 run (Forte kick), 1:24
;;SAU;UIU
First downs;22;28
Rushing-yards;37-130;32-231
Passing yards;282;324
Passes (C-A-I);17-30-1;24-36-2
Total offense;67-412;68-555
Punts;2-42.5;0-0
Fumbles lost;3-0;2-1
Penalties;7-56;9-73
Poss. Time;25:02;34:58
Individual statistics
RUSHING – SAU: Kaden King 21-94, Jeffery Elms 4-15, Sprinkle 11-12, Bielskis 1-9; UIU: Camacho 4-88, Mitchell 13-69, Aboubacar Barry 7-49, Overstreet Jr. 8-25
PASSING – SAU: Sprinkle 17-30-1-282; UIU: Overstreet Jr. 22-34-2-310, Marcus Orr 2-2-0-14
RECEIVING – SAU: Agee 3-93, Ward 5-71, Kyle Yehling 2-48, Mikey Hellwig 3-38, Israel Taylor 2-25, King 2-7; UIU: Camacho 8-97, Mante Morrow 5-86, Eddie Burgess 2-61, Isaiah Gray 3-33, Mitchell 4-30, Chris Ndushabandi1-9, Chandler George 1-8
TACKLES – SAU: George Litgen III 14-0-14, Michael Robinson 5-1-6, Jake Strater 6-0-6; UIU: John Butsch 9-2-11, Trevor Thompson 5-2-7
TACKLES FOR LOSS – SAU: Rolando Sepulveda 2-2, Max Gourley 1-5, Strater 1-1; UIU: Thompson 4-24, Butsch 2.5-11, Ty Dittmer 1.5-5
SACKS – UIU: Butsch 1.5-7, Thompson 1-9, Dittmer .5-3
INTERCEPTIONS – SAU: Jarian Dunlap Jr 1-0, De’Viann Titus-Porter 1-2
UIU: Butsch 1-0
FUMBLE RECOVERIES – SAU: team