IOWA CITY – Take nothing for granted.

While the Iowa baseball team has accomplished plenty during its 39-13 season heading into Tuesday’s 10 a.m. Big Ten tourney opener against Michigan in Omaha, Neb., coach Rick Heller doesn’t want his team counting its NCAA berth before its awarded.

He said Monday he wants the Hawkeyes to continue to focus on the task at hand and not give the NCAA selection committee an excuse to bypass an Iowa team that has the look of a postseason qualifier.

“Don’t give them a reason,’’ Heller said Monday.

There plenty of reasons to take a hard look at the Hawkeyes.

Iowa put together the best start in school history, including a 12-4 victory over top-ranked LSU at the Round Rock Classic, overcame some injuries at the onset of the Big Ten season and finished strong, winning eight of its final 10 games despite playing without its top hitter, Keaton Anthony, as well as three other players.

The Hawkeyes finished alone in third place in the Big Ten at 15-8, a notch below a 17-7 finish a year ago during a 36-19 season when was unable to end an NCAA drought that has reached six seasons.

“I feel like we’ve done what we need to do, that we belong, but don’t leave anything to chance,’’ Heller said.

When Iowa completed its regular season Saturday with a win at Northwestern, Heller reminded his team that they did not meet their first goal of winning a Big Ten regular-season championship.

“There are more rings out there to be won and let’s get ready to go Tuesday,’’ Heller said.

Iowa outfielder Sam Petersen said that is where the Hawkeyes’ energies are centered, not on where what

“We’ve never gone to the Big Ten Tournament thinking about getting an at-large bid, we go there wanting to win it and celebrate that,’’ Petersen said. “We’re playing for that this weekend.’’

Unlike past seasons, including a year ago, Iowa doesn’t necessarily face a must-win situation in Omaha during the upcoming week.

Petersen, a sophomore hitting .333, said that does provide the Hawkeyes with an opportunity to play pressure-free baseball at Charles Schwab Field.

“That does help. We’ll play looser for sure. We’ve set ourselves up a lot better this year,’’ Petersen said.

“We want to win it and we’re going there to win it but this year that feels like that’s our sole purpose. We’re not going there to earn anything. We just want to go there and show that we’re the best team in the Big Ten and prove it.’’

In Tuesday’s tournament opener, Marcus Morgan (4-2. 4.14 ERA) will open on the mound for the third-seeded Hawkeyes against the Wolverines’ Connor O’Halloran (8-5, 3.43), a left-hander who leads the Big Ten in wins and has the lowest ERA in the conference among pitchers with at least 10 starts.

The sixth-seeded Wolverines are the defending tourney champs but enter after being swept by Ohio State last weekend.

“We know how that goes over up there and we know we will have to be ready,’’ Heller said.

Morgan, who will be followed by Ty Langenberg (5-3, 4.50) and Brody Brecht (5-2, 3.72) as Iowa’s tourney run continues, believes that won’t be an issue.

“We’ve settled in to a good rotation. We’re playing good ball as a team right now, that’s a big part of it, and we feed off of each other,’’ Morgan said.

What Heller doesn’t know is the availability of Anthony, whose batting average of .389 ranks third in the Big Ten, relief pitcher Jacob Henderson and reserve catchers Ben Tallman and Gehrig Christensen.

The four have been withheld from Iowa’s last 10 games, among 26 Hawkeye student-athletes who are being investigated due to a potential NCAA rules violation involving sports wagering.

Heller said all continue to practice but as of Monday morning have not been cleared to resume competition as investigators work to complete their work.

“That won’t happen until they have all the information they need,’’ Heller said. “We’re hopeful.’’

Heller said he is “proud’’ of the way the rest of the team has responded to the situation.

“A lot of teams would have had no shot after going through that, but we have won eight of 10, dealt with the adversity,’’ Heller said. “We have continued to play on and use our depth.’’

He credits the leadership within the team for helping make that happen.

“They’ve kept up moving forward,’’ Heller said.