Athletic departments in Iowa plan for normalcy

Athletic departments at Iowa and Iowa State weathered the pandemic budgetary storm better than expected and join Northern Iowa in anticipating a return to normal operations during the new fiscal year.

All three institutions will present their annual budgets to the Iowa Board of Regents during a July 28 meeting scheduled to be held at Cedar Falls.

Iowa’s self-supporting athletics department ended the 2021 fiscal year on June 30 with a $44.67 million shortfall, below the anticipated shortfall of around $55-60 million projected by director of athletics Gary Barta last winter.

Iowa estimates that in the fiscal year that concluded on June 30, it had income of just over $59 million with operating expenses of $103.7 million.

Documents the Regents will receive indicate the Iowa athletics department continues to work to arrange $50 million in financing with the university to bridge the shortfall and provide additional back-up in the 2022 fiscal year, which it describes as a “transitional year.’’

The department’s budget for the current fiscal year will be just over $117 million, which includes $13.4 million to cover the costs of scholarships and part of $22 million that the athletics department will pay to the university for a variety of services.