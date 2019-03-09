Augustana junior Katie Eastburn ran her way to a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
The former Geneseo and Erie prep posted a 25.03 clocking in the 200 meters, less than .7 seconds behind the 24.34 posted by event champion Gabrielle Noland of Loras.
In the 400 meters, Eastburn finished in 56.28. Sarah King of George Fox won the event in 54.66.
The Viking junior broke her own school record in the 400, bettering the 56.51 she set Friday in prelims.
She nearly lowered her own school mark in the 200 as well, as she ran a 25.00 in prelims.
Elsewhere at the meet, former Geneseo prep Will Daniels repeated as the heptathlon champion for Central College.
Daniels finished first in the 60 meters, shot put and high jump to help rack up 5,418 points, topping the 5,239 posted by second-place Cody Faust of Wisconsin-Platteville.