Augie, SAU still adjusting schedules, plans

Most sports fans have been anxious to hear any positive news on the re-opening of any of their favorite athletic endeavors.
Shoot, most are getting excited at the thought of players on all levels returning to workouts in anticipation of games potentially being played in the next month or so.
One of the key dates that had offered some hope for the return of college sports was June 1. That was when NCAA Division I athletes could begin returning to campuses nationwide for summer workouts.
Locally for Augustana College and St. Ambrose University student-athletes, that date held no significance. Augie coach Steve Bell isn't scheduled to get his football players on the Rock Island campus until Aug. 11, with the first workout allowed on Aug. 13.
At SAU, coach Mike Magistrelli's freshmen football players report on Aug. 14 and upperclassmen join on the 17th. Both are scheduled to open their seasons on Sept. 5.
Still, that June 1 return may hold major significance in one sense — hope.
Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski sent out a letter to student-athletes and families telling them the school and CCIW are working toward a normal return for fall athletes.
Whether that happens or not is yet to be seen. A lot of details still have to be worked out and numerous parts of the process have to fall into place for anything close to normalcy filling the college landscape in two-plus months.
“It's accurate to say that Augustana College is planning for a robust in-person fall semester, including athletics,” Zapolski said. “And we're also doing scenario planning along with every other college in the country based on guidance offered to us by the Centers for Disease Control, the American College Health Association, the NCAA, state of Illinois Public Health.”
Mike Holmes, athletic director at SAU, agreed that the June 1 re-opening of campuses for Division I football players sets nothing for NAIA schools but it does crack the door a bit for a return to normalcy, if there is such a thing this year. He said that the school plans on opening facilities for workouts for student-athletes who are on campus.
“It doesn't mean much except where there is an NCAA policy established for anything, the NAIA is typically not far behind,” Holmes said. “That return date doesn't affect us at all since we don't return athletes for any particular sports in June.”
According to Magistrelli, there are a number of other key dates looming. The next biggest one is July 1, he said. That is the date the NAIA is expected to lay out a game plan for all fall sports.
The veteran football boss said that coaches in the Mid-States Football Association had a conference call Monday to try to figure out where things stood at this point. The bottom line of those conversations was that a wait-and-see approach needs to continue, but contingency plans must be formulated to account for all possibilities of what may or may not be happening come football season.
“We want to give our student-athletes the best experience we can,” Magistrelli said.
How that happens is still being worked on. Magistrelli noted that practice start dates and even schedules are still not fully set at this point. If some schools can return to play and others in the MSFA can't, schedules will be tweaked, he said, maybe even reduced.
If the COVID-19 pandemic still causes issues, many more aspects of the fall college sports realm will be affected.
“The health and safety of everyone involved,” Zapolski said, “is paramount in our planning.”
