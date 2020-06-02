Augie, SAU still adjusting schedules, plans

“It's accurate to say that Augustana College is planning for a robust in-person fall semester, including athletics,” Zapolski said. “And we're also doing scenario planning along with every other college in the country based on guidance offered to us by the Centers for Disease Control, the American College Health Association, the NCAA, state of Illinois Public Health.”

Mike Holmes, athletic director at SAU, agreed that the June 1 re-opening of campuses for Division I football players sets nothing for NAIA schools but it does crack the door a bit for a return to normalcy, if there is such a thing this year. He said that the school plans on opening facilities for workouts for student-athletes who are on campus.

“It doesn't mean much except where there is an NCAA policy established for anything, the NAIA is typically not far behind,” Holmes said. “That return date doesn't affect us at all since we don't return athletes for any particular sports in June.”

According to Magistrelli, there are a number of other key dates looming. The next biggest one is July 1, he said. That is the date the NAIA is expected to lay out a game plan for all fall sports.