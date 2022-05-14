Augustana baseball outlasts North Central to earn Div. III tournament berth

Needing just one win in two games Saturday to secure not just the CCIW tournament title but also a berth in the Div. III national tournament, the Augustana baseball team made sure the nightcap wasn't necessary.

By the time the 14th-inning home run by the Vikings' Cole Green had cleared the fence for the eventual winning run, however, Augustana and North Central could be forgiven for feeling as if they had just played two.

In a wild game that saw the Vikings rally from down five only to lose a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning before the offenses went silent, Augustana (33-10) beat top-seeded and nationally ranked North Central 10-9 to win the CCIW tourney crown.

The Vikings will learn who they face in the NCAA tournament on Monday, with play starting on Friday.

There were few causes for optimism early for Augustana on Saturday, as North Central (33-12) struck for three runs on four hits in the second inning to chase Viking starter Sam Cregan.

The Vikings managed to get one run back in the third without the benefit of a hit, as Green got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and came around to score on Jacob Barker's RBI groundout to make it 3-1.

Just as Cregan failed to get out of the second, the man who relieved him, Anthony Sus, failed to get out of the fourth. Another three-run rally, this one keyed by Dom Listi's RBI triple, left Augustana down five.

The Vikings chopped the lead to four when Geneseo graduate Kyle Wise's RBI single followed Brett Benedetti's double in the fifth, but the big blow came in the sixth.

Barker led off with a double to chase North Central starter Jaedin Kotecki, and the Vikings teed off on the Cardinals' bullpen. Alex Simon and Matt Ozanic singled, Kyle Campbell got hit by a pitch and Chase Maifield doubled to make it 6-5 before North Central even managed to record an out.

A wild pitch and an RBI single by Kyle Wise managed to stake Augie to its first lead — 7-6 — before Matt Ambrose, the fourth Cardinal pitcher of the inning, finally managed to get out of the jam.

North Central tied the score in the bottom of the frame before Campbell's seventh-inning home run made it 8-7 Augie. Barker later doubled and scored on Ozanic's single in the ninth to give the Vikings a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Luke Lehnen's RBI single off Jacob Reusch and an RBI groundout from Justin Rios, however, sent the game to extras knotted at nine.

And that is where the score stayed. Augie missed a golden opportunity in the 10th when they had the bases loaded and one out before North Central missed the exact same chance in the bottom of the 11th. But no one could strike until Green's 14th-inning blast.

Moline graduate Bryce Luckey, who worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Augustana, got the win to move his record to 9-3. Josh Wintroub worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the 14th to record his first save of the year.

Augustana totaled 18 hits on the afternoon, with Barker and Wise accounting for four each.

It was the second extra inning win in the CCIW tournament for Augustana, with their other two victories coming by one run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0