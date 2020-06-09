Augustana fishing team wins Iowa State Championship

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all until about noon, knowing that for us to get beat, someone was really going to have to catch good fish,” Ford said.

The team made their last cull with only 10 minutes left before having to drive back to the weigh-in area.

The team won by nearly seven pounds, thereby advancing to the national championship. The anglers used a combination of square bill crank baits, swim jigs, and poppin frogs to target their fish. When the biting slowed down, a variety of flippin’ baits were used to finesse a few extra bites. And while fishing is always at the forefront, the camaraderie between the anglers is greatly appreciated by all who participate.

Fellow Geneseo angler Hunter DeSplinter was near the weigh-in area waiting for the Augustana team, hoping that they had the fish to win the event. In total, three Geneseo anglers — Erik Sammons being the other — competed in this event, showing the strength of that high school program.

“The campus recreation director, Don Umland, has been awesome to work with and was very proud of us for pulling this out,” Ford said.

He hopes the Augustana fishing program continues to grow.