Augustana fishing team wins Iowa State Championship

Just two years ago, the Augustana bass fishing club became officially sanctioned at the school.
Now, the fishing club has put the rest of the colleges in Iowa on notice.
Ben Ford of Geneseo and Cole Bathje of Rockford, representing Augustana’s club, became the 2020 Iowa Bass Nation College State Champions this past Sunday at an event held in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
In addition to Augustana, the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, and University of Wisconsin-Platteville all sent teams to participate in the event. In all, 24 anglers competed for the chance to advance to the national championship.
“We concentrated on smallmouth bass first thing in the morning, having a limit by 6 a.m. that day," said Ford. "From there we were able to concentrate on upgrading with largemouth bass in the backwaters the rest of the day.”
The anglers landed over 14 pounds of fish for a 3-pound lead after Day 1, with a 3.85-pound smallie to anchor their limit. With a good early pattern, the crew felt good about the possibilities for Day 2.
Using that same strategy, the two filled their boat with smallmouth early Sunday morning to make sure they put the pressure on the rest of the teams. By again then switching to largemouth, they were able to bring in a nearly 12-pound bag to seal the win. If you are unfamiliar with tournament fishing, the two hardest fish to catch are the first one and the last one to fill the limit. Once completed, the pressure eases and you can fish comfortably.
“I didn’t feel comfortable at all until about noon, knowing that for us to get beat, someone was really going to have to catch good fish,” Ford said.
The team made their last cull with only 10 minutes left before having to drive back to the weigh-in area.
The team won by nearly seven pounds, thereby advancing to the national championship. The anglers used a combination of square bill crank baits, swim jigs, and poppin frogs to target their fish. When the biting slowed down, a variety of flippin’ baits were used to finesse a few extra bites. And while fishing is always at the forefront, the camaraderie between the anglers is greatly appreciated by all who participate.
Fellow Geneseo angler Hunter DeSplinter was near the weigh-in area waiting for the Augustana team, hoping that they had the fish to win the event. In total, three Geneseo anglers — Erik Sammons being the other — competed in this event, showing the strength of that high school program.
“The campus recreation director, Don Umland, has been awesome to work with and was very proud of us for pulling this out,” Ford said.
He hopes the Augustana fishing program continues to grow.
“We have about 15 students signed up ...," Ford said. "Before, when you would tell a professor that you are going to a tournament and you were going to miss a couple days of class to practice, the professor wouldn’t know we even have a fishing club. I hope that is something that’ll change, making the fishing club an important group on campus. Being right on the banks of the Mississippi, we’re in a great spot.”
The team does not know where they will be fishing the national college championship yet. However, there is speculation that it could be in Florida come October. That was exciting news for the boys as well as the parents, to have to schedule a trip to Florida this fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!