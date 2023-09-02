Tim Swaney has been a man on a mission in the last year.

And the Augustana College football standout is setting the table for what he hopes is a memorable final year of collegiate action.

It’s one that has been a long time coming for the All-CCIW linebacker.

“I’ve looked forward to this for the last 11 months,” said Swaney ahead of Saturday’s season opener at 6 p.m. at Simpson College. “It’s been a brutal recovery. But it was something that I wanted to set a goal for myself to come back and play this year.

“I’ve never felt better, honestly.”

This senior-season reboot was forced by a freak injury that occurred in a scrimmage last August against Loras College when he and the Vikings were preparing for his original senior season. Getting blocked and twisted in an awkward position, the Cincinnati resident suffered serious knee damage.

Surgery followed last September and he spent the entire season sidelined.

“It was brutal,” said the 22-year-old of switching gears and becoming a coach/cheerleader.

Admitting he dealt with inner disappointment – “like I let myself and my team down getting injured” – Swaney did what he could during a 5-5 season to impart his wisdom to his teammates.

“Really, what I found what helped me through being on the sideline is doing as much as I could with the younger guys and teaching them the game of football as I see it at middle linebacker,” he said. “… Between the film and footwork and everything – I was just trying to do what I could to help them succeed on the field.”

And maintain his own sanity knowing that he couldn’t be out there next to them making plays as he had done for the previous three years and being the leader he is.

“It was by far one of the toughest things I’ve done in my life,” he said. “ … I’ve always felt that I could make a difference in a game and not being able to experience that with my teammates is something that was really hard to cope with.”

Now, though, after a year of rehab, the 6-foot, 220-pound dynamo is ready to go. And the coaching staff is excited to have him back on the field.

“Obviously he is straight-up a football player; that’s ingrained in his DNA,” said Augie coach Steve Bell of his defensive playmaker.

But it goes deeper than that regarding the guy who was fourth in the nation in tackles per game as a sophomore when he logged 92 total tackles in 10 games (including 55 solo stops) and was the team's MVP.

“Disregard his ability to make plays – of course he can and of course he does,” said Bell. “But the majority of his impact on our team – and we saw it last year – is his leadership. His knowledge base and his ability to not panic. He was an extension of the defensive coaching staff. It shows because our guys are really calm when he’s in there because they know that nine out of 10 times he’s going to get them in the right situation and be ready to make a play. He makes sure that the guys next to him are communicating.”

Swaney is set to make plays again, but knows that he is just one cog in the machine that is set for lofty goals with 24 returning starters from last year, including 10 fifth-year players.

“I want to be first-team all-conference and I want to be an All-American,” said Swaney, an All-CCIW selection as both a sophomore and junior. “But those things for me personally, are on the back burner because I want to see this team go to the playoffs and I want to see this team win a CCIW championship.

“I don’t want my personal goals to overshadow the team goals.”

Bell, for one, respects that team-first mentality and saw it up close last year when Swaney switched his helmet for the chalkboard and served as an assistant coach.

And the coach is seeing it again back on the field as he returns to action as a healthy standout ready to again show his skills.

“First of all, it shows the passion that he has for the game of football, the passion that he has for his teammates,” said Bell of Swaney’s return. “You don’t make that kind of decision if you don’t care immensely and love your teammates.”

And love the game that will presumably be shelved after this fall when the Kinesiology major switches focus from chasing ball carriers to earning his physical therapy degree.

For now, though, the three-time academic all-conference honoree is ready for those 10 guaranteed opportunities to enjoy Saturdays on the field again.

“I’m extremely anxious; I’m ready,” said Swaney of getting back to real action after a couple of pre-season scrimmages.

“Ever since I started rehabbing, I knew that first game day when I stepped out there would be different than most because now it’s officially my last season and it’s something where I have something to prove to myself and my teammates and everyone else that I can still play and that we can achieve the aspirations that we have for this team this year.”

Posting victories on Saturdays is the goal.

However, Swaney has already notched a key milestone just by being ready to help his team in those quests.