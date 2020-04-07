Augustana moves forward with water polo programs

Augustana College posted a job opening for a men’s and women’s water polo coach on Tuesday, the next step toward creating intercollegiate teams that will give the school 28 sports programs.
Both will begin competition during the 2021-22 school year, the men’s team during the fall of 2021 and the women’s team in a spring season that begins in January.
When Augustana unveiled plans in February 2019 to construct what will be known as the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance, it was announced that a women’s water polo program would be added at some point and that a men’s program would likely follow.
Construction of the facility, which will house a new aquatic center on the Rock Island campus, began last month and is scheduled for completion by June 2021.
Director of athletics Mike Zapolski said Tuesday’s announcement that both programs will be added for the 2021-22 school year facilitates the hiring of a coach he hopes to have in place by July 1 to begin recruitment of prospective student-athletes.
Replicating the staffing structure Augustana has in place for its swimming and tennis programs, Zapolski said one coach will be hired to lead both water polo programs.
"The sport of water polo is popular in the Chicago suburbs, which is part of our traditional recruiting footprint, and there are numerous high school programs in California and Florida as well as club programs elsewhere where we expect to draw student-athletes from," Zapolski said.
Water polo is a sanctioned high school sport in Illinois.
The Illinois High School Association crowned its first boys and girls state water polo champions in 2002 and there are currently 88 high schools in the state which field boys water polo teams and 83 which compete in girls water polo.
Midwestern intercollegiate programs are limited.
Monmouth College offers both men’s and women’s water polo among its intercollegiate offerings, while Carthage College in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, Macalester College in Minneapolis and Wittenberg in Ohio have women’s water polo teams.
"It’s a growth area for smaller colleges, much like there was a wave of growth in lacrosse a few years ago and more recently, a wave of growth in men’s volleyball and now, women’s wrestling," Zapolski said.
He points to women’s wrestling as an example, with multiple NCAA Division III and NAIA institutions adding programs in recent years.
"If you look at the recent growth, it’s happening at the small-college level. There are only a handful of Division I programs that offer water polo and I expect that to continue," Zapolski said. "A lot of it has to to with the economics of adding a sport at the Division I level. The growth in this era, it will come with smaller colleges adding programs."
The two water polo teams are the sixth and seventh intercollegiate programs to be added at Augustana since Zapolski became the school’s director of athletics in 2008.
Men’s and women’s lacrosse were added in 2012, men’s volleyball and women’s bowling followed in 2018 and just last week, Zapolski announced that Augustana would begin a women’s wrestling program in the 2021-22 school year.
The additions, he said, are enrollment driven.
"The sports we have added are all designed to attract students to come to Augustana College who might not otherwise be interested in enrolling here," Zapolski said.
He said the goal in water polo is to, within three recruiting cycles, build rosters bringing 18-24 additional student-athletes to campus.
He believes the expanded space in the new facility will allow the Vikings men's and women's swimming and diving programs to expand their rosters by an additional 15-20 participants as they move out of the current six-lane pool at the Carver Center.
Combined with the addition of women’s wrestling, Zapolski said the objective is to add a total of 75-80 student-athletes to the school’s enrollment.
Competition in water polo will come in different ways for each team.
The majority of the nation’s NCAA Division III programs — there are currently 14 men’s programs and 19 women’s programs — are located on the East and West coasts.
Schedules consist primarily of weekend tournaments, with teams playing two or three times a day on Saturday and a Sunday.
Zapolski said the bulk of the Vikings’ schedule will likely fall into those windows, with expanded opportunities for the men during a long weekend break each fall and for the women during spring break.
He said midweek competition against programs in close geographic proximity, such as Monmouth, are also a possibility.
