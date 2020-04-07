Augustana moves forward with water polo programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Augustana College posted a job opening for a men’s and women’s water polo coach on Tuesday, the next step toward creating intercollegiate teams that will give the school 28 sports programs.

Both will begin competition during the 2021-22 school year, the men’s team during the fall of 2021 and the women’s team in a spring season that begins in January.

When Augustana unveiled plans in February 2019 to construct what will be known as the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance, it was announced that a women’s water polo program would be added at some point and that a men’s program would likely follow.

Construction of the facility, which will house a new aquatic center on the Rock Island campus, began last month and is scheduled for completion by June 2021.

Director of athletics Mike Zapolski said Tuesday’s announcement that both programs will be added for the 2021-22 school year facilitates the hiring of a coach he hopes to have in place by July 1 to begin recruitment of prospective student-athletes.

Replicating the staffing structure Augustana has in place for its swimming and tennis programs, Zapolski said one coach will be hired to lead both water polo programs.