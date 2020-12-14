Augustana officials show off game-changing new natatorium

Without the opportunity to compete right now, Augustana College swimmers have found motivation of a different sort.
And at this point, it doesn't even include the chance to be in the water. It is about what is happening just a short sprint race distance from their current pool.
The prospect of being in the new Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance on the Rock Island campus in about six months is encouraging for two Viking swimmers who live in Moline — junior Aviana Zahara and sophomore Evan Juarez.
“It's really exciting, especially for me since I'm a sophomore here at Augie and have two more years left to compete,” said Juarez. “We can't wait to see it. … We're stoked. It's a real morale booster.”
On Monday, school officials provided the opportunity to show off the progress of the massive facility that is being built adjacent to the Carver Center on what was green space at the corner of 35th Street and 7th Avenue.
Athletic director Mike Zapolski noted that its progress is on schedule for a May completion date.
Zapolski said the new natatorium/academic building provides the college with another “wow factor” facility.
And that means the world to the student-athletes who will call it home, especially at a time when some colleges and universities are dropping water sports.
“It's not just exciting for the swim teams, it's also kind of a new beginning for the campus and everyone at Augustana amidst everything going on with COVID and everything,” said Zahara, who was a standout swimmer at Pleasant Valley. “It's that thing that everyone can look to and see hope 'Here's what's being done that we can look forward to.'”
It is definitely serving as a new beginning for the teams that will call the Anne Greve Lund Natatorium home beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Swimming and diving coach Dan Lloyd is noticing increased interest in the program. Ryan Pryor, who is beginning the men's and women's water polo programs, said getting kids intrigued in the programs is easy with all the amenities of the new facility.
Pryor said that he has roughly 15 verbal commitments for the program that will feature about 22 student-athletes on each roster. Those commitments have come from all points of the map, including Florida, California, Texas and Hawaii.
Lloyd said he is even working with a recruit from Alaska.
“Right now, the biggest thing is we're a school that's investing in swimming and diving and water polo," said Lloyd. “We're the only school in the country right now that is building a pool during COVID.
"Right now, you look at other programs across the country that are being cut; it's great for our recruits to see that swimming is going to be around, that the school is investing in the swimming program and they are building a pool that is going to enhance the training and competition and make a huge difference in the life of a student-athlete when they come here.”
The major feature of the pool — 40 meters in length and 25 yards in width — is that it will be at least seven-feet deep all the way across and not have a traditional shallow end. That makes it ideal for water polo competition, men in the fall season and women in the spring season.
It can also be set up so lanes can go east-west or north-south to allow for plenty of room for both swim and water polo practices to be held concurrently. There is a separate diving well with two boards planned.
There also will be a Swim Performance Lab featuring a SwimEx Pool System for training, in-depth swimming stroke analysis and sports physical therapy.
“It will be the premier facility in the conference,” said Lloyd, who has been able to offer plenty of input since the project's inception.
Zahara was melancholy thinking about only having one year to swim in the new facility that features plenty of expansive windows for natural light in the pool. However, she was ecstatic to know that she will benefit from the other portion of the building that will house academic offices, classrooms, and laboratory/active learning spaces.
“What's nice is I'm a biology and public health major right now,” said Zahara, who is contemplating an assistant coaching position at Augie after her planned 2022 graduation ahead of graduate school. “I'll actually get to take advantage of the facility not only from an athletic standpoint, but also an academic standpoint as well since public health is one of the majors housed in there.”
It is a multi-functional building that creates a bright future for students and water-sports athletes on campus.
“On the Division III level,” said Pryor, “this is as good as it gets.”
