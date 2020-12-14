Augustana officials show off game-changing new natatorium

“It's not just exciting for the swim teams, it's also kind of a new beginning for the campus and everyone at Augustana amidst everything going on with COVID and everything,” said Zahara, who was a standout swimmer at Pleasant Valley. “It's that thing that everyone can look to and see hope 'Here's what's being done that we can look forward to.'”

It is definitely serving as a new beginning for the teams that will call the Anne Greve Lund Natatorium home beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Swimming and diving coach Dan Lloyd is noticing increased interest in the program. Ryan Pryor, who is beginning the men's and women's water polo programs, said getting kids intrigued in the programs is easy with all the amenities of the new facility.

Pryor said that he has roughly 15 verbal commitments for the program that will feature about 22 student-athletes on each roster. Those commitments have come from all points of the map, including Florida, California, Texas and Hawaii.

Lloyd said he is even working with a recruit from Alaska.

“Right now, the biggest thing is we're a school that's investing in swimming and diving and water polo," said Lloyd. “We're the only school in the country right now that is building a pool during COVID.