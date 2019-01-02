ROCK ISLAND — What the Augustana men's basketball team started in December has carried over into 2019 and it served the Vikings well Wednesday night at Carver Center.
In seven December games, the Vikings allowed an average of 54.4 points per game and foes to shoot 36.4 percent from the field.
Using another stifling defensive effort, the nationally third-ranked Vikings frustrated the North Central Cardinals in a CCIW showdown. North Central, which came in averaging 75.8 points per game, was handed a 76-59 loss by the league-leading Vikings.
“We held them to almost 20 points under their average,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine, who has preached defense to his troops for his entire 20-season run with the Vikings. “That's what we've done really well the last couple of weeks is focus on our defensive game plan. To hold them to 59 is really encouraging. … Every team has an identity and I think we found ours.”
The Vikings (12-1, 4-0 CCIW) had the defense to rely on and it was needed as the hosts handed North Central (11-3, 3-2) its second league loss. Augie and Elmhurst (8-4, 4-0) remain the only unbeatens in the league and now have a two-game spread.
Augie led 31-27 at the half and North Central cut that to 31-29 with the first bucket of the second half. The Vikings, who were 1-for-9 on 3s in the first half, were facing NCC's zone defense, but found the answer. Augie rattled off the next 12 points to go up 43-29 and it was a double-digit spread the rest of the way despite NCC hitting some late 3s after the Vikings had the margin to 20.
In that game-turning run, the Vikings stopped the Cardinals (21 of 52 shooting from the field) on 10 straight possessions, the final two halted by blocked shots that led to a Nolan Ebel fastbreak bucket and an Ebel 3 that made it 43-29 with 12:54 left in regulation. Ebel led the Vikings with 16 points.
The Vikings again showed that their attack starts on that end of the court and creates offense.
“Those are our three pillars; defense, rebound and run,” said senior guard Chrishawn Orange after a solid all-around game of 15 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two steals and two assists. “We hold that accountable to each other … Our plans start with playing hard on defense.”
Fellow starters Pierson Wofford and Micah Martin (who was 5-for-5 from the field in the first half) each added 14 points as the hosts survived without regular starting center Donovan Ferguson, who sat out as a precaution with an ankle sprain. He said before the game that he expected to be back for Saturday's league contest at North Park.
In his absence, the Vikings got nice work from former Davenport Assumption prep Roman Youngblut. The 6-foot-9 junior played solid defense while grabbing five rebounds and helped shut down an explosive bunch.
Connor Raridon led the Cardinals with 12 points — six under his average — and was the only NCC double-digit scorer. Matt Cappelletti came in averaging 16.1 and was held to nine.