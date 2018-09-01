CEDAR RAPIDS — Football teams can go into a game counting on one side of the ball to maybe have a bigger influence on the outcome.
There was no way the Augustana Vikings were counting on forcing six Coe turnovers in Saturday's season opener, but that is exactly what happened here at Clark Field.
The Vikings rode an opportunistic defense to a 26-7 victory that got Year 4 of the Steve Bell Viking coaching era off to a rousing start.
That even had the guys on the offensive side appreciating a defense that recovered three fumbles and picked off three passes.
“It's something I've never seen; we were flying around and the pads were popping,” said senior running back Ryan Pitra of the new-look defense that seemed to come up with the big plays when needed. “Honestly, it was amazing, and I couldn't ask for a better way to start my senior year.”
Augie's defense had some issues -- as is normal in an opener. The Vikings gave up some big plays and had trouble getting off the field on third down. Coe, which finished with 312 yards of offense on 79 snaps, had 294 of those yards passing on 50 attempts. The Kohawks were 8 of 17 on third-down conversions that extended a number of drives.
Still, most of Coe's possessions came up empty.
“Our goal was to come in here and play lights-out and we did exactly that,” senior defensive end Austin Nice said. “We had 11 hats to the ball all game and had (six) turnovers. It was lights-out and now it's on to the next game.”
Nice finished with eight tackles, finishing behind sophomore defensive back David Lane's nine stops. Nice had one of Augie's eight tackles-for-loss, including one of four sacks.
Sophomore defensive back John Kappel had an interception and a fumble recovery. Lane and senior John Asquini had Augie's other picks. Nice and freshman linebacker Logan Pierard each had fumble recoveries.
“I don't think you can go into a game saying you're going to get six turnovers,” said Bell, pleased to get his first season-opening win with the Vikings. “If you're relying on that, you're going to be in for a long day.”
Also a bit disconcerting was the offense's inability to take advantage of all those extra chances.
While kicker Ryan Ganson gave the Vikings a 6-0 lead with strong field goals from 40 and 43 yards in the first 16 minutes of the game, he also missed two field goal tries and a point-after try. The offense also came up short on a couple of chances inside the red zone, including no points on a drive at the end of the first half that stalled at the Coe 1-yard line.
“We have some down-and-distance things to clean up,” said quarterback Zach Fuller, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 243 yards and a TD.
That scoring strike was an 11-yarder to Ethan Jennings that helped Augie to a 13-7 halftime lead despite that late empty drive.
Pitra was the workhorse in the Augie backfield, carrying 31 times for 148 yards. He capped the game with an explosive 34-yard burst up the middle on a fourth and 7 play with 1:53 left in the game.
Bobby Jarosz had a nifty 9-yard scoring run, bouncing off three Coe defenders for Augie's first TD of the season.
“The main thing is the guys -- not any different than any other team, but they've put in a lot of hard work since last November,” Bell said. “You like to see that work pay off. It's just the vibe. Even when it was a tight game early, the vibe was different. We had a lot of guys step up and make plays.”
And walk away with smiles and a victory.