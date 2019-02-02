After a tough loss on Thursday just days after receiving the top ranking in the latest d3hoops.com national poll, the Augustana men's basketball team played Saturday as if it wanted to somehow retain that spot.
Augie took control early against North Park and poured it on, rolling to an impressive 97-42 CCIW victory over an over-matched North Park club at Carver Center.
The margin of victory was the largest for Coach Grey Giovanine's team this season, the previous had been the 45-point spread in Augie's 109-64 win at NPU in the first meeting in Chicago.
It was the third time this season Augie has allowed 42 points — the season low. The others came against Millikin and Rhodes.
The bounce-back effort was a pleasant sight for the veteran coach as his team moved to 20-2, 12-1 in CCIW play and still in first place by a game over idle North Central.
“I'm really happy with the way we responded,” said Giovanine. “We went over a couple of things (Friday) that we felt like we needed to do much better. We talked about valuing the ball and sharing the ball last game when we had five assists and 17 turnovers. Tonight we had 18 assists and five turnovers. … I thought Nolan Ebel played the way we need him to play.”
The senior point guard led the Vikings in time on the court at just 19-minutes, 52-seconds. He scored 11 points and dished out three assists while controlling the pace.
All 15 players dressed for Augie saw extended varsity action as 13 of them scored. Four others joined Ebel in double-figures with reserves Micah Martin and Lucas Simon leading with 12 each. Starters Chrishawn Orange and Pierson Wofford added 11 and 10, respectively. Wofford had six rebounds to lead Augie's 44-31 board edge, while Martin, Brett Benning (eight points) and Roman Youngblut (two points) each had five caroms.
“That was awesome; the fans got into it and we were playing well,” said Simon, who continued his strong play off the bench. “After a tough loss to North Central (on Thursday), that was a really big bounce-back win. We were doing everything Coach G wanted us to do.”
And doing it after a sluggish start. Simon had eight of Augie's first 13 points and helped the hosts kick it in gear. The margin doubled to 21-10 on a Martin bucket at the 8:53 mark of the first half and Augie forged a 39-17 halftime lead.
Augie then held NPU (4-17, 2-10 CCIW) to seven points in the first 10:55 of the second half and built a 72-23 lead that allowed reserves plenty of time.
Freshman Jacob Schwerbrock had six points. Carson Frakes had four points, three assists two rebounds and a pair of steals. Sophomore guard Jarrett Tribble also added six points.
“It was great for the young guys to get minutes under the bright lights,” said Giovanine. “You kind of saw the future of what's coming and it's encouraging.”
Starting center Donovan Ferguson had six points and four rebounds in only 6:53 of action before leaving with cramps. He said after the game that he would OK after hydrating.