Coming off a 26-7 season-opening victory over Coe, the Augustana football team would have presumably liked to have kept the momentum created last Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
The schedule-maker, however, threw a bit of a kink into that thought process.
The Vikings are off this week, not returning to action until next Saturday's road game at Elmhurst that also serves as the team's CCIW opener.
“It is what it is," Augustana coach Steve Bell said. "If you look at it from a negative perspective, it'll end up being negative.”
Which is why those in the Viking camp are going to make the most out of it and find the positives in the early break.
“I think it's good," senior running back Ryan Pitra said. "I'm not worried about that at all. Our coaches are going to scheme things up properly — I have 100-percent trust in our coaches. It's going to be good for us; we're going to get extra time to scheme a little bit and heal the bodies if there are any injuries.”
It appeared as if the Vikings came out of the opener fairly healthy, but Bell still feels the extra time will be good. He said “we've got some guys who can play who are still not 100 percent healthy.” And in his mind, that means this week off is a good thing.
“You're biggest jump typically is from Week 1 to Week 2,” he said. “There's about a million things we have to work on from players as well as coaches. It gives us another week to lift without tearing our bodies up on Saturday. There are a lot of positives to take out of it.”
Augie's defense logged six turnovers — three fumble recoveries and three interceptions — which was a positive to take from the game. However, there were plenty of aspects in all three phases that still need attention.
“We get to clean up some of the mistakes we made and we don't have to prepare for another team and that's a good thing,” Bell said.
As senior quarterback Zach Fuller said, “We get a week-and-a-half to prepare for Elmhurst and they only get a week to prepare for us, so we have to take advantage of it and capitalize on the time we have off.”
Bell also knows that with the extra time, the Vikings may have another advantage in the Week 3 matchup.
“The team the next opponent, Elmhurst, sees is going to be a different team than the one it sees on film, so that's a positive,” Bell said. “We'll be different in terms of how we attack people, but we'll also be different because we'll be cleaner; we get that extra week to clean things up.”