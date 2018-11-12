A lopsided 38-9 loss to Carthage was not the way the Augustana football tram wanted to end the season on Saturday.
That result kept the Vikings from logging a .500 season, what would have been the first non-losing season in the four-year tenure of coach Steve Bell.
Despite a 4-6 record, the Vikings insist the program is on the correct path despite it getting tougher and tougher to win in a league that has featured more parity across the top with six teams either being ranked or receiving votes in the national Division III poll.
“It's disappointing that we didn't end up 5-5 and I think our kids are disappointed with that,” Bell said. “But in the true context of the big picture, our team — you could ask to a man, a parent group, whatever — we're in a much better place than where we were a year or two ago.”
The 4-6 record was an improvement from 2017's 1-9 outing. This year's Vikings were more competitive with the top teams in the league, but games that were there for the taking still slipped away with some poor play.
But you talk to those directly involved in the program and there is little doubt that the once-storied program is making strides under Bell and what many — inside and out of the program — are calling an elite coaching staff. Opposing coaches are noticing what is happening with the Vikings. Augustana players have taken pride in the progress.
“It hasn't been easy; Rome wasn't built in a day and it's taken a lot of time,” said senior Ryan Pitra, a former Geneseo prep. “I definitely think with coach Bell's staff and us being the first class to go all four years, I can definitely see a difference. Like I've said many times, from beginning to now, the foundation is laid and the kids believe in it. They are going to continue to follow (what's been started) and they have bought in and I know they are going to go to work everyday, so I'm excited to see where it goes.”
Where it goes is the big question. Augustana athletic director Mike Zaploski admits there have obviously been bumps in the road, but also a lot of growth that he hopes continues under Bell. He pointed to a number of statistical improvements from the team this year.
But there are other factors that speak just as loudly, including alumni support and relationship building with high school coaches that will help feed the program.
“More than 250 football recruits have already completed applications to attend Augustana,” said Zapolski, noting many of those student-athletes have had multiple campus/program visits. “That number is light years ahead of where we've ever been.”
Zapolski, saying he likes the football coaching staff that is in place, noted that there have been years when as few as five applications have been received at this time of the year.
That's a great sign that Bell and his staff are doing the right things behind the scenes. Creating a culture that will eventually pay off and lead to better results on the field.
“This team is very close.” said senior Cassin Wolfe, a former Bettendorf prep. “You look around and see how everyone is reacting. I don't have a say in what goes on anymore, but I'm looking forward to coming back to see how they do.”
One of the 14 seniors recognized Saturday likes the program so much that he will be back. Quarterback Zach Fuller said he will return for his final year of eligibility next fall. Not many players make that decision on the Division III level.
That is a resounding statement that the future is bright and he wants to be a part of it as Bell and his staff are making a difference.
“Absolutely. I really do think so,” said Fuller of the foundation being laid. “We're coach Bell's first class ever at Augie now graduating. Our class did a really good job of building relationships and building the family foundation of tight-knit groups. That was definitely the most important part.”
Which is why Fuller downplayed the importance of the .500 record, especially with the team only losing nine senior starters.
While a 5-5 season would have looked good for the Vikings, as Zapolski says, there are more important aspects on which to judge the program. While there's plenty of room for improvement, Bell and his staff will continue to add those building blocks.