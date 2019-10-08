Augustana defensive end Xavier Holley, a former Bettendorf star, was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Holley recorded five sacks among 7.5 tackles for a loss and 10 tackles in the Vikings' 40-14 victory over Millikin on Saturday. His eight solo tackles were the most recorded by an Augustana player this season.
He leads the CCIW with 11 tackles for a loss and ranks second in the conference with 5.5 sacks.