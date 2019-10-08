{{featured_button_text}}
090719-mda-spt-augie-fb-034a.JPG

Augustana's Xavier Holley (2) and John Kappel (29) tackle Coe quarterback Max Ridenour (15) during Saturday's season opener at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island. the Vikings defense made it tough on the KoHawks, who were held to 193 yards offense in Augie's 41-3 victory.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Augustana defensive end Xavier Holley, a former Bettendorf star, was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Holley recorded five sacks among 7.5 tackles for a loss and 10 tackles in the Vikings' 40-14 victory over Millikin on Saturday. His eight solo tackles were the most recorded by an Augustana player this season.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He leads the CCIW with 11 tackles for a loss and ranks second in the conference with 5.5 sacks.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0