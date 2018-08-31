South Dakota State at Iowa State
Basics: 7 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
TV/radio: Cyclones.tv; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Optimism is high as Iowa State returns 18 players who have started at least four games in their college careers, including All-Big 12 running back David Montgomery and sixth-year senior quarterback Kyle Kempt. The Cyclones’ defense was much improved last season, allowing less than 400 yards per game for the first time in nearly a decade. It will be tested by South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christian, who has assembled back-to-back 3,000-yard, 30-touchdown seasons. Former Hawkeye Brandon Snyder makes his debut for SDSU, which is No. 3 in the preseason FCS rankings. ISU senior cornerback De'Monte Ruth, who was expected to make his first start tonight, was suspended for the opener on Friday.
Kent State at Illinois
Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM), WYEC (93.9 FM)
Storylines: Illinois, 2-10 a year ago and 5-19 in two seasons under Lovie Smith, will attempt to get off to a strong start against a team picked to finish last in the Mid-American Conference East Division. The Illini will go with AJ Bush, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, as their starting quarterback. Kent State also was 2-10 last season with its only wins coming against Howard University and Miami of Ohio. The Golden Flashes averaged only 12.8 points per game but hope to improve that under new head coach Sean Lewis, formerly the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.
Northern Iowa at Montana
Basics: 8 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Missoula, Montana
TV/radio: KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa is ranked 12th in the Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll while Montana is No. 24. The Panthers were 8-5 a year ago and return quarterback Eli Dunne, who threw for 2,704 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2017. Montana has a new/old coach as Bobby Hauck returns to the job after stints at UNLV and San Diego State. Hauck was 80-14 at Montana from 2003-09. The Grizzlies’ starting QB will be UNLV transfer Dalton Sneed and they also return receiver Jerry Louis McGee, who caught 50 passes last season and had an 81-yard punt return in a win over UNI in 2016.
Augustana at Coe
Basics: 1 p.m., Clark Field, Cedar Rapids
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Storylines: Augustana is looking to right the ship after a 1-9 season, its worst since 1956. Zach Fuller begins his third season at quarterback after suffering an injury early last season. He's thrown for 2,037 yards in his career, eighth on the school's career list. Senior receiver Ryan Hennessy is just 14 receptions away from Gary Fairchild's Augustana career record of 113. The Kohawks return junior quarterback Quentin White after he threw for 2,134 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Augustana is 2-4 all-time against Coe, the last meeting a 9-7 loss in 2009.
St. Ambrose (0-0) at Dakota State (1-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Trojan Field, Madison, S.D.
Storylines: This is the third straight year these two teams have faced off, splitting the first two matchups. St. Ambrose won last year 27-24, scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes to grab the victory. Jake Romani is entering his second season as quarterback after throwing for 1,960 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. The Trojans opened up their season last week with a 27-18 win over Dakota Wesleyan. Brodie Frederiksen ran for 286 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans.