John Kerr hit a layup with 28 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but the Bees couldn't capitalize, falling 117-111 to Robert Morris.
The Bees fell despite hitting 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.
Warren Allen led five Bees (9-7, 5-4) in double figures with 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to complete the double-double, with Michael Williams adding 23 points.
John Kerr also had a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Jake Meeske (12) and Jalen Jones (14) also finished in double figures for St. Ambrose.
Jacqui Biggs led Robert Morris (9-10, 5-4) with 26 points.
The Bees scored the first two points of overtime on a pair of Kerr free throws, but Robert Morris went on a 9-1 run to take control.
Augustana 92, Elmhurst 79: A balanced Vikings offense helped keep No. 2 Augustana unbeaten in CCIW play with a win over Elmhurst on Wednesday night.
Four Vikings scored 17 or 18 points, with Nolan Ebel and Brett Benning tying for team high honors one point ahead of Chrishawn Orange and Pierson Wofford.
The Vikings trailed for the final time after Elmhurst's Jake Rhode hit a pair of free throws with 5:37 left in the first half. Augustana (14-1, 6-0) scored the next 12 points and Elmhurst (9-6, 4-2) never got closer than five points.
Lucas Simon contributed 11 points and five assists off the bench.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 63, Robert Morris 51: Candace Finnin hit a layup with 6 seconds left in the first half to give the Bees their first lead since the game's opening minutes and they never trailed again in a CCAC road win at Robert Morris.
Finnin led the way offensively for the Bees with 18 points. Hailey Cook added 17 and Aubrie Carlisle 10 for St. Ambrose (14-4, 7-2).
A seven-minute stretch at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth ended any comeback hopes for Robert Morris. Three 3-pointers by Finnin and one by Hannah Ford helped spark a 14-2 run that turned a two-point Bee lead into a 14-point advantage.
Jennifer Mackowiak led Robert Morris (8-10, 4-5) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Rutgers 71, Illinois 60: The Illini fell into a big hole early and couldn't climb its way out in a loss to Rutgers on Wednesday.
The Scarlet Knights raced out to a 28-11 lead after the first quarter and led by at least eight points the rest of the way.
Courtney Joens scored 13 points to lead the Illini (9-6, 1-3), who were coming off an upset win over Minnesota.
Brandi Beasley scored eight points and dished out 10 assists in the loss.
No. 20 Iowa State 92, TCU 54: Bridget Carleton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead No. 20 Iowa State to a 92-54 victory over TCU on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.
The Cyclones (13-2, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) improved to 11-0 at home while TCU (11-3, 1-2) has lost two straight following an eight-game win streak.
Ashley Joens added five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State. Kristin Scott had 12 points, and Meredith Burkhall and Alexa Middleton chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Kianna Ray scored 10 points for TCU, which shot 32 percent from the field and missed 18 3-pointers and 12 free throws.
