Handling the rigors of an academic schedule can prove challenging for any college student.
When that student is also a standout basketball player on one of the top team's in the nation, his commitments can be even more arduous.
Those two major parts of college life have been relatively easy for Augustana's Donovan Ferguson in his first two-plus years on campus.
Recently, though, the 20-year-old was thrown a harsh dose of real life that has proven tougher to deal with than anything he has experienced in his young life.
Just as the exhibition season was about to kick off for the fifth-ranked Vikings, Ferguson's father, Kevin, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48.
“My dad played such a big role for me in basketball — he was the one that introduced me to the game and was the one that pushed me so hard to be great,” said Ferguson. “He believed in me when no one else did.”
When you look at the way the younger Ferguson has played so far this season, it would be difficult to tell that anything out of the ordinary had disrupted his life. Coming off the Viking bench, the 6-foot-9 forward/center is averaging 5.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as he and classmate Micah Martin have split duties in the paint.
“It's taken a bit to get his conditioning back and his confidence back,” Augie coach Grey Giovanine said of Ferguson rounding back into form after a week away from the team late last month. “But we've seen great flashes of that in the last couple of weeks. He's doing a great job.”
The budding standout admits that it hasn't been easy — on or off the court.
“Basketball here really kept me going,” admitted Ferguson of getting back into a routine. “Sometimes when I didn't want to go to class or don't feel like doing anything, I know I have a group of guys behind me who care for me, are pushing me — like coach G and coach (Tom) Jessee — I know they have my best interests in mind.”
Ferguson was away from the team for a week to be with family — his mom, Teffiney, and his siblings.
“Having to leave my mom and my sister back home, that was the hardest part,” admitted Ferguson of his return to school and the team. “Now, I'm the man of the house almost, and I was hurt having to leave them when they were so vulnerable. That was the toughest part. My mom pushed me to go and I know my dad would say 'Don, go back to school, play ball and take care of your business.'”
That, he has been doing.
However, he quickly realized that he is operating under a new normal.
“After every single game — here, high school, middle school, he would come or call me and we would talk for hours about the game,” said Ferguson of interactions with his father, who passed along a blue-collar work ethic that has served his son well. “He would give me tips and advice to try to make me become the best basketball player. But he would also instill in me how to be a man in there, too, with life lessons.”
Sometimes those lessons came with angst. Donovan said that since he didn't see much playing time at Downers Grove South High School, there were nights the two would head to the local YMCA “and workout to make up for the fact that I didn't play.”
“Sometimes we would get into arguments, but it would all come back to him wanting me to get better,” said Donovan. “That alone showed me how much he cared for me.”
That became evident to the youngest of four boys in the family of five siblings when his father passed.
“It was crazy. At the wake and at the service, all of his co-workers would come up to me and say, 'Are you his son, Donovan? He was so proud of you,'” said Ferguson. “'Everyday at work he would hang up your Augustana picture in his locker and always tell us about you. He was very proud of you.'”
Ferguson admits that he always has his dad on his mind, even if he is no longer on the other end of the phone.
“It's definitely a piece missing, for sure,” said Ferguson. “It doesn't feel right, almost. At the same time, it's motivating. I write on my shoes for every game 'rest easy' to my dad. After every play I would look down and see that and know he's watching.
“No question he is still watching. I definitely feel his presence during games and at different times.”