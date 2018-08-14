ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The message coach Steve Bell and his staff are giving to the Augustana football team is pretty simple: The time is now.
“This senior class is the one we brought in and said 'you are going to be the one that will be remembered for changing it around,'” Bell said. “This is it. You don't get to do it again.”
Despite three years of growing pains and struggles to an 8-22 record under Bell, the Vikings head into the 2018 season with a load of optimism. They return more than 20 guys in all three classes who have been a starter at one point in their careers (although many of those have come as the result of injuries that forced players into new roles). They have 45 returning lettermen.
And maybe more importantly, they have short memories with last year's 1-9 struggles put to bed.
“We all know what our past record was, but we don't need to harp on what happened last year,” said Ryan Pitra, a senior running back out of Geneseo. “What we need to do right now is focus on the present. Making sure we're doing everything we possibly can to be technically sound in camp.
“As far as attitude goes, the attitude has been great in camp and through the whole offseason really. People outside of the program are going to talk as much as they want about it, but we're just focusing on us, focusing on the present and focusing on getting the job done.”
Bell, who has some new pieces on his coaching staff, is hoping things finally start trending in the right direction for the program that was at one point the measuring stick of NCAA Division III football.
With 14 seniors leading the way and 25 juniors helping, this could be a big year for the Vikings.
“Their job is to make this team the best that this team is capable of being,” said Bell of the legacy that could be left by this group of seniors. “Everybody else is going to judge that on did you win the CCIW, did you go to the national playoffs. They need to put Augustana football back to where it is competitive. Whatever that looks like, I can't attach a number to it. At the end of the day they will be able to walk off the graduation stage and go 'we put it in a much better place than where we got it.'”
“I think a successful season would be having a winning season,” said Pitra. “Me, personally, I think us seniors want to go out thinking we turned the program around and led it in the right direction. Be technically sound, disciplined and do it with a great attitude would be a success.”
All those in camp feel as if there are a number of pieces in place to make that happen. Offensively, the Vikings have three capable quarterbacks in seniors Zach Fuller and Luke Bleyer along with sophomore Alek Jacobs. Bell made it sound as if the job belongs to Fuller, saying “he throws the ball at a different level.” The job was his last year until an ankle injury ended his season and Bleyer and Jacobs split time after that.
Pitra and juniors Bobby Jarosz and Antonio Cannon are primed for big seasons in the backfield behind an offensive line that is deep, talented and now experienced after suffering through a number of injuries last season.
Whoever ends up at QB will have some nice receivers to target as Augie hopes to improve on its 18.3 points per game average. The Vikings return five of their top six receivers, including No. 1 receiver Ryan Hennessy. They also add explosive tight end Justin Pope back to the program after a year's absence.
“We've been a young team in the past, but now we finally have returners who have experience and are the veterans,” said Pitra. “It feels good to be that experienced upperclass group.”
The defense will also have a number of familiar faces returning, but will be operating under new defensive coordinator Dick Maloney. Eleven of the team's 14 top tacklers from last season return, knowing that they will have to improves on the 35.2 points per game average they allowed.
Room for improvement? You bet.
And that's what Bell is hoping to see to get the program trending upward.
“I know where we need to be to know that it's going in the right direction,” Bell said. “Our guys know where it needs to be and they basically need to be who they should be.”