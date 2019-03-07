It's a safe bet that there will be few secrets tonight when the Augustana men's basketball team hosts CCIW rival Wheaton in the sectional semifinals of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship at Carver Center.
The Sweet 16 contest pits very familiar foes who battled in two close contests during the regular season. Nationally third-ranked Augie (26-3) beat the 21-8 Thunder in both, taking a 77-73 road decision in Wheaton in the first meeting and winning a 93-83 shootout at Carver Center early in February.
Augie holds a 76-63 all-time series lead on Wheaton and has won four straight in the series along with 10 of the last 11. However, only one of those last 11 have been decided by more than 10 points, with five of them being two-point games.
“Familiarity is unique in postseason basketball,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “Typically, you're getting the first look at somebody. It's different — not better or worse, just different.”
Wheaton coach Mike Schauer agrees, figuring it's a “neutral advantage” to face a league foe that both teams have good scouting reports on and know each others' tendencies. He's hoping that those two losses to the Vikings can play in his club's advantage.
“Because we lost the two games, we're probably going after it a bit more like what adjustments do we need to make to increase our chances to win,” he said. “... We're trying to approach it less like a CCIW opponent and more like the next step on the NCAA Tournament bracket.”
While unusual having conference foes meet in the tournament, it is not unprecedented. This will be the first time Giovanine has to face this situation, but the third time the Vikings have played a CCIW foe in the national gathering. In both 1980 and 1981, Augie faced North Park in the first weekend of action, splitting those games. Augie also played Carroll in the 2007 tourney opener under Giovanine, but that was when the Pioneers had switched conference affiliations and had yet to bounce back to the CCIW.
“It's different, you don't have to spend as much time with your players on educating them about style, system and personnel,” said Giovanine. “We talked about how we can do some things better than we have before against them.”
Familiar or not, the battle the Vikings face remains the same — figuring out how to not let the league's Most Outstanding Player beat them. In their two regular-season meetings, senior guard Aston Francis combined for 65 points, but did so on 24-of-58 shooting. In last weekend's opening round games, Francis — whom Giovanine called “the most dynamic player in the country and the most explosive offensive player in college basketball” — totaled 85 points on 27-of-62 shooting from the field.
“We've got to really make Francis earn his points,” said Giovanine of the guy who comes in averaging a nation-best 33.0 points per game. “He's going to get some points, but we have to make sure they are earned. And we have to do a great job on their guys. You can't let one of those other guys have a career night.”
Giovanine sees the Thunder as a much more experienced team this time around that is playing better and coming in off wins over Hanover (84-73) and No. 16 Wooster (78-70) on its home court.
“What's happening is their other guys are playing better,” said Giovanine of the Thunder who have four losses combined to tourney teams Augie and North Central. “ (Francis is) doing what he always does, but they've had some other guys gain confidence and play well. … It's a little better team than what we faced a month ago.”
Schauer, in his 10th season at Wheaton, knows the Thunder face a tough task against one of the country's top teams tonight and is eager for the challenge.
“Candidly, I told our team that if we can get in, we can advance because we're the type of team that's a difficult tournament team because of the unique way that we play and the unique player that we have,” said Schauer, who is 8-4 in five post-season trips with the Thunder. “We're absolutely thrilled to be here, but unequivocally we think we can advance. We're not coming in celebrating a Sweet 16. We're going to try to win both games this weekend — that remains the goal because we think we're good enough to do it. That's no prediction, or trying to create tension. We believe we're good enough to win Friday night's game and are excited for the challenge.”