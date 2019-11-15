ROCK ISLAND — With the game on the line, it was the familiar Augustana uniform number 14 taking control down the stretch Friday night at Carver Center.
For the past three men's basketball seasons, that meant Nolan Ebel making plays to pull the Vikings out of the fire. Against Alma, however, it was freshman Jack McDonald stepping up and making a couple of huge late buckets to help the Vikings hold on for a 74-67 victory for the team's first mark in the win column this season.
After Alma pulled to within two points with 2:35 left in the contest, McDonald, an IBCA third-team all-stater from Geneva, hit a free-throw line jumper and a layup before nailing a pair of free throws with 35.2 seconds left in regulation of the Illinois/Michigan Challenge weekend set.
Senior Pierson Wofford, who led Augie with 17 points, capped the victory by splitting free throws with 27.5 seconds left.
“I've played with a couple great No. 14s,” said Wofford, who also stepped up with some solid defensive plays late in the contest. “Jack is next on that list.”
The fact that it was even that close was both a testament to the fight in Alma in its season opener and a commentary on the rebuild the Vikings are in. Augie shook off a slow start to build a double-digit lead, including a 41-30 halftime margin and a 60-49 advantage with 10:30 left in regulation.
However, the 0-1 Scots battled back to within 67-65 on 3-pointers by Mitch Bussell and Kyle Woodruff.
“That's who we are,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “It's going to be hard until we get everybody healthy and in positions they need to be in and gain some maturity.”
That showed as the Vikings made some silly mistakes and were not able to finish some plays as the Scots battled back.
“I'd rather have blown them out, but I loved that we were in a tough game late and we executed,” said Giovanine. “Micah (Martin) did a terrific job, and the little freshman showed why he was so highly touted; with the game on the line, he scores six straight points. …The first time being in that position as a college player, he really responded well.”
McDonald, who started his second straight game in relief of senior Austin Elledge, who is still nursing a groin strain, finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Behind Wofford in the scoring column were Martin and Jarrett Tribble with 15 points each. Justin Bottorff just missed a double-double in his second Augie game as he finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
The Vikings out-rebounded the Scots 53-38.
“This was a real grind-it-out game,” said Wofford, who grabbed seven rebounds. “Alma's got two stellar guards, but Jack McDonald made some huge plays and Justin Bottorff grabbed a huge offensive rebound to seal it.”
Alma hit eight of 26 3-pointers, with Woodruff (17 points) nailing three of those. Cole Kleiver led the Scots with a game-high 21 points.
“The big thing was the fight we had tonight,” said first-year Alma coach Ryan Clark, who had previously been an assistant coach in the program before coaching the school's women's team last season. “They are a very good team and been a very good program for a long time. The fact that we defended and fought in that second half to cut it to two and be in this ball game and have a chance to win it is tells a lot about our guys and our character.”
The Vikings, who host Calvin at 5 today in the second game of the weekend series, also had plenty to build off. Jacob Pauley hit a big 3-pointer and grabbed five rebounds off the bench. Lucas Simon got his first action of the season returning from knee surgery, and there was plenty of growth from a young team.
Tonight's contest portends to be be another battle as Calvin beat Illinois Wesleyan 89-83 Friday in Bloomington.