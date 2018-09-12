It was nothing different than any other play.
Zach Fuller dropped back to pass. After surveying the field and not finding an open receiver, the Augustana quarterback took off running. Forced to the sideline, an awkward step greeted him on the boundary as he was hit by a defender.
Two-and-a-half games into his junior season last fall, Fuller's campaign was over with seriously strained ligaments in his left ankle.
Fast forward to this season's opener at Coe College two weeks ago. Fuller was back under center having won the job in a tough three-way battle over fellow senior and best friend Luke Beleyer and Rock Island sophomore Alek Jacobs — both of whom filled in for Fuller last fall.
“It felt good to be back out there,” said the former St. Patrick Academy prep from Schiller Park, Ill.
He showed that the past 11 months' work was worth it. Despite some shaky moments, Fuller opened his campaign by completing 20 of 32 passes for 243 yards. He threw for one touchdown and was not intercepted.
“The first couple of drives, I had a lot of butterflies,” admitted Fuller. “But after that it was OK. It was definitely good to be back out there with the guys — especially celebrating after scoring.”
Fourth-year coach Steve Bell also liked what he saw out of his choice for signal-caller – throwing the ball, seeing the game unfold and leading the team.
“He's got a little moxie to him,” said Bell. “Kids are going to drift toward him just because of how he carries himself. ... He has a quiet confidence in terms of what he can do, and if he's willing, he can use that to his advantage.
“I think he's willing; I don't think he was willing before. I don't think he felt comfortable in that role prior to this spring.”
Being back on the field was as much a sense of pride for Fuller as it was a long-awaited accomplishment.
“The biggest surprise for me was last year; I thought I had a chance to come back and play,” admitted Fuller. “It was a complete underestimate of how bad I really tore up my ankle and the ligaments and tendons inside.”
Instead of getting back into action after the Week 3 injury, Fuller spent a month-and-half on crutches and two more months in a walking boot. While surgery was avoided, plenty of work ensued to get the ankle back into playing shape.
“I did a lot of hard work with our strength and conditioning coach, Matt Rokes, and I did a ton of therapy with him and that really helped me out,” said Fuller, who also employed acupuncture in his recovery. “Once I got going with that, I really had no doubt that I was going to be back to the level I was playing at last year. I think I'm honestly playing better than I was last year.”
Bell said that having to be on the sideline and absorb what was going with the team in a 1-9 season might have actually helped Fuller grow into the leadership role he now has as a team captain.
“He got to see things from a different perspective,” said Bell.
While there are still minor issues that Fuller is ironing out, Bell is not shy to praise his signal-caller, saying he has a much better grasp on the offense now that augment his physical skills
“When he spins it, that ball pops,” said Bell.
While Bell said he has not broached the subject with Fuller, the marketing and communications major says he could be back for another season.
“My medical redshirt was approved,” said Fuller. “We sent it into the NCAA and I'm like 95-percent sure I'm going to take it, so I will be back — as long as I can walk with my senior class. … I really haven't played a whole lot and don't want to waste (that chance). … There are a lot of perks and not too many down sides to it.”
And with a healed ankle, that could be good news for the Viking program.
“It's pretty much 100-percent,” said Fuller of his ankle. “Besides some stiffness, I'm moving around well and wearing an ankle brace.”
So far, the early returns after one game are encouraging.