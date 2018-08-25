With less than a week until its season opener, playing time is getting figured out for the Augustana football team.
With 45 lettermen returning, the Vikings had a number of position battles being waged in fall camp the past two weeks. Coach Steve Bell feels as if a number of those have already worked themselves out, with some he knows will continue into the season.
Maybe the most intriguing of those was at quarterback where the Vikings had three players who started games last season returning. As it turns out, the guy who saw the least amount of action has won the job and will start Saturday's opener at Coe.
Suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the middle of the third game last season, senior Zach Fuller has returned and been named the starter ahead of classmate Luke Bleyer and Alek Jacobs, a sophomore from Rock Island.
“Head-and-shoulders, no questions asked, not even a conversation,” said fourth-year coach Steve Bell of who his starting signal-caller is. “Consistency through camp, decision-making, ball placement, command of the offense, the ability to do what we need to do to move the ball down the field consistently. He has a presence back there that the others don't have right now.”
Bell admitted that with Fuller at quarterback, a big piece of the puzzle is getting Jacobs on the field.
“We're going to figure that out in terms of how we're going to do that,” Bell said. “The main thing with that, there obviously has to be a belief system on both sides that needs to happen. He's a terrific athlete, so it's our job as coaches to figure out how that's going to get done.”
With eight players back who saw action on the offensive line last year, the Vikings have some strength up front that should help the offense that averaged 290.4 yards and only 18.3 points per game.
Three running backs -- senior Ryan Pitra and juniors Bobby Jarosz and Antonio Cannon -- will handle the running game. Augie has 10 players back who caught passes last season.
First-year defensive coordinator Dick Maloney is moving around players like chess pieces on that side of the ball, saying he could use up to 23 players in significant roles.
Bell came out of Wednesday's scrimmage at Aurora University content with where his team stands with a week's worth of work left ahead of the opener.
“It went good. Obviously, there was some good and some bad,” said Bell, who had to scrap last Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage because of injuries to a position group he wouldn't ID.
“I thought that for seeing another team we had some nice moments. I'm not going to get too hyped up until we get to a real game, but it was positive, that's for sure. We had some guys perform well.”