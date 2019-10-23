Being a fifth-year senior athlete is very common on the major college scene. Seasons early in careers are taken off in order to improve skills and strength to be ready to compete on that level.
However, it is rarer on the NCAA Division III level, where student-athletes aren't on scholarship and the four-year degree is already not cheap.
If a student-athlete finds himself or herself in that situation, it usually means a major injury occurred at some point in his or her career — one that cost them a season and resulted in a medical redshirt.
Such is the case with Augustana quarterback Zach Fuller, and the fifth-year senior is taking full advantage of it this fall.
“This is by far the best decision I've probably made in my life to come back for this fifth year,” said Fuller, who never wavered from the plan to be back at any expense. “Just because I'm having my most successful season personally on the football field, it's nice. I get to just play football since I'm not enrolled in that many classes so I get to focus on football.”
That focus seems to be paying off for the former Chicago St. Patrick Academy prep. Heading into Saturday's CCIW showdown with nationally fifth-ranked Wheaton, the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has shown that the extra work is paying off for the 4-2 Vikings who are 3-2 in CCIW play. He has completed 61% of his passes (95 of 156) and thrown 15 touchdowns to just one interception — that a perfectly thrown pass that hit his receiver's hands, popped up in the air and was picked. He has a very respectable 159.95 passing efficiency.
Fifth-year Viking coach Steve Bell has seen tremendous strides in Fuller. A severe ankle injury in the third game of his sophomore season sidelined Fuller, and he spent time sharing snaps with both graduated Luke Bleyer and junior Alek Jacobs the past two seasons. The job has been all his this year — except for special packages with Jacobs at QB — and Fuller has stepped up for the most part.
“Those guys in their fifth year, they're a little older and a little bit smarter,” said Bell of the soon-to-be 23-year-old who celebrates a birthday the week of senior day vs. Carroll. “That's huge in my opinion.”
Even with more time on his hands, it hasn't meant more one-on-one situations with Bell and time together in dedicated film sessions. Still, Fuller admits to feeling more prepared and confident this season, something his coach also sees.
Fuller has also benefited from being behind five senior offensive linemen with even more snaps to their names than he has. That has helped keep Fuller upright and protected, the line giving up just four sacks so far.
He has also taken advantage of plenty of time to be a student of the game. Having walked with his senior class in spring graduation proceedings, Fuller is only taking two classes this fall to complete his degree in marketing and communications. That leaves plenty of time to focus on football.
“That definitely benefited me,” said Fuller of using his free time for football purposes. “If I'm bored at home and don't have anything to do until practice, I can just watch film instead of running around and balancing classwork. You just have more time to do stuff. This is the first time I've been here where I'm working out consistently five or six days a week, but that's also helped. I've been throwing on the run a lot better and able to get out of situations I previously couldn't in the other four years.”
All of that, he admits, has added up to the best football of his career.
“I think I'm throwing the ball the best I ever have,” he said. “I've always had a strong arm, but I think I'm a lot more accurate. My footwork has kind of settled down, too. … I'm seeing the field a lot better than I have in year's past.”
So, with his parents' approval to come back for the extra semester, Fuller is relishing the opportunity to have the extra season to get his football fix and possibly keep the door open for more football in his future. He said the financial expense was a major consideration, but one he and his parents were willing to absorb.
“If my parents didn't want to pay and didn't agree with the decision to come back, I was willing to take out loans,” said Fuller. “I was willing to pay money to come back just to not have any regrets in a couple of years.”
So far, there have been no regrets.
Just an opportunity to enjoy more football.