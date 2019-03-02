It took a fantastic 10-minute finish, but that was enough to get the Augustana men's basketball team back into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship for the fifth straight season.
Finding some offense when the game wasn't being played at the free-throw line and coming up with just enough stops against a very effective and efficient Capital attack allowed the nationally third-ranked Vikings to pull out a harrowing 85-79 victory at Carver Center.
“It took all we had; we had to fight and use every part of our being,” said senior guard Nolan Ebel of pulling out the win. He was scratched and scraped and barely able to move his neck after being pin-balled around the court all evening on his way to a game-high 27 points.
The 26-3 Vikings needed a remarkable turn of events to get into the second week of the tourney where they face a date against fellow CCIW member Wheaton, which beat 16th-ranked Wooster. The location for the second week of action, which also includes No. 25 Oswego State and No. 22 Marietta will be announced later today or Monday.
Augie trailed 54-46 with 12:58 left in regulation after the Crusaders (21-8) rattled off eight straight with the help of converting two turnovers.
Following a Viking timeout, Augie answered with three straight 3-pointers from Brett Benning (10 points), Ebel and Chrishawn Orange (15 points and a team-high six rebounds) to take a 55-54 lead with 9:47 left. It was Augie's first lead since 30-29 at the 2:58 mark of the first half.
The lead bounced back and forth for five possessions before the Vikings took the lead for good.
Pierson Wofford (18 points, four rebounds) started the game-turning run with a three-point play, Orange scored on a tear-drop move in the paint and Ebel hit a 3-pointer with 6:08 left that gave the hosts a 68-61 lead.
While Capital never backed down and stayed in the game by converting on back-door cuts almost every possession it scored, the Vikings also never gave up the lead in the final 7:12.
“I'm glad to hear our guys were confident,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “We were down by eight in the second half and didn't feel so good about things.”
That changed, though, when the Vikings altered their offensive attack. While 7-of-12 3-point shooting in the second half fired the Vikings back into the game and lit a fire in the full-house crowd, the Vikings really got it done with Ebel and Orange attacking the basket as the Crusaders switched from man to zone defenses to try to find a stop.
“We made our run with 3s, but the best advantage we had was our ball-handlers' ability to get the ball to the rim,” said Giovanine.
Once that changed the pace, the Vikings felt more comfortable.
With the game at a snail's pace in the first half, Augie had trouble getting going. The Vikings had only 18 field-goal attempts in the half, but were 17-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Capital's Joey Weingartner hit an off-balance 25-footer at the halftime buzzer that gave the Crusaders a 41-35 lead at the break.
Capital coach Damon Goodwin groused on the bench late in the what turned out to be the difference in the game when he said “we let them score 50 points this half.”
The bulk of Capital's scoring came from four starters as Austin Schreck (16), Caleb Cox (15), Weingartner (14) and Will Hannah (13) combined for 58 points.