It took a while and some help from freshman Lauren Hall, but the Augustana women's basketball team finally kicked it in gear and logged a key 62-53 victory over Millikin Saturday at Carver Center.
The win moved the Vikings to 13-11, 7-8 in the CCIW and kept Augie in fourth place in the standings with one game left — at Carthage on Saturday. The top two teams secure spots in the CCIW Tournament, with the third- through sixth-place teams playing in two play-in games with the higher finishers hosting those on Feb. 19.
On a senior night that honored six seniors in the program, the Vikings were led by junior Lex Jones, who finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Senior Scooter Lopez added a dozen.
However, it was when Hall was in the game playing facilitator that the Vikings finally figured out Millikin's active 2-3 zone defense and created some margin in the third quarter against the 8-15, 4-10 Big Blue. Augie exploded for 22 points that frame after leading 28-26 at halftime.
“Lauren has such a high basketball IQ that I believe she got from her mother,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, referring to former Augie standout and coach Laura Bussman-Hall. “She makes such good decisions and great basketball plays.”
That helped the Vikings create looks and finally get a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter of a game that was really ugly in the first half when both teams struggled.
Hall did not score but dished out three assists and hauled in a game-high tying 10 rebounds as Augie won the board battle 46-41.
In their final home regular-season games, senior Izzy Anderson finished with nine points and classmate Clare Kramer added seven points.
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.