KENOSHA, Wis. — For the first time in five road games this season, the Augustana football team made some game-changing plays and didn't make the mistakes that proved costly.
That allowed the Vikings to record a memorable 51-36 victory over hosting Carthage at Art Keller Field.
Not only was it the first win for fifth-year Augie coach Steve Bell over the Red Men, but it allowed the Vikings to finish 6-4 for the program's first winning record since 2010.
“Oh, my God, we wanted that so bad,” said senior Bobby Jarosz of the team finishing with a winning record. They also finished 5-4 in the CCIW race, placing fifth.
He sounded as if a huge weight had been lifted off his shoulders, and he had a major hand in that happening.
The senior running back had a huge day for the Vikings. He rushed 35 times against a depleted Carthage (4-6, 4-5 CCIW) defensive front-three for a career-high 263 yards. He also blocked a punt that he recovered for a touchdown in the middle of a 24-point run in the second quarter that gave the Vikings a 27-9 halftime lead, an advantage they never lost.
However, with Carthage keeping pressure on, one of the biggest plays was turned in by junior cornerback Zach Stewart.
With the Vikings nursing a 37-29 lead early in the fourth quarter Jarosz was stripped of the ball as he tried to move the pile on a short screen pass. Carthage took possession at the Augie 33 and completed two passes to inside the 5. Carthage QB Colton Klein then targeted Jovone Stricker in the end zone, looking for their fourth scoring hookup of the game. Both he and Stewart went up for the ball, both juggled it and Stewart ripped it away.
The Vikings were given the interception. Arguing the call, Carthage coach Dustin Hass was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty that gave Augie possession at its own 35.
“I hate to blame it on one thing, but that's an embarrassing call,” said Hass on his post-game radio show. “All the momentum went away on what was obviously a blown call. They (the officials) couldn't explain why they called it that way.”
Bell saw it differently.
“The play has to finish; both guys were messing with it,” said Bell. “No on possessed it, so the play was not finished. The play finished with the ball in Zach's hands alone. They made the absolutely right call.”
And the Vikings took advantage of it. Zach Fuller hit Ethan Jennings for a 16-yard pass on the drive and Jarosz churned out 54 yards, including the final three for his first rushing TD of the game at the 10:12 mark. That gave the Vikings a 44-29 lead.
“That changed momentum,” said Bell. “They had all the momentum at that point. They actually got down there and were probably going to go in to score. … That flipped momentum big time on that drive.”
Augie found a nice offensive attack with Jarosz rushing behind his senior-laden line. The Vikings finished with a season-high 568 yards in 82 plays. Of that, 349 yards were on the ground in 60 attempts.
“They've run a 'three-down' all year and we've been very successful against that all year,” said Jarosz, giving high praise to his linemen. “We were happy coming into he game knowing they were going to run three down linemen.”
Junior backup quarterback Alek Jacobs rushed 17 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
“The offensive line did an absolutely terrific job of picking up their blitz schemes,” said Bell of the success set for Jarosz and the run game. “They let him be patient and find creases. He ran exceptionally physically and broke a lot of first contact.”
There were a number of highlights from the game. Jarosz finished the season with 1,165 yards, the ninth-best single-season mark in school history.
Former Bettendorf standout Xavier Holley logged the one sack he needed to set single-season records for both tackles-for-loss (18.5) and QB sack (13.5).