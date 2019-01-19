Ashley Joens had six 3-pointers and 25 points, both career-highs, and No. 18 Iowa State blitzed Oklahoma 104-78 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.
With Madison Wise, Bridget Carleton and Kristin Scott making two baskets apiece, four of them 3-pointers, the Cyclones (14-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) raced to a 16-0 lead. Wise added a third 3-pointer, Joens had two to match Carleton and Iowa State tied a program record for points in a quarter, leading 39-11.
Wise had five 3s and 17 points, Alexa Middleton and Meredith Burkhall added 14 apiece and Carleton had 13. Burkhall had 10 rebounds. Iowa State, which topped 100 for the first time since Dec. 4, 2016, finished 16 of 34 from distance. It is only the eighth time since 1999-00 that a Big 12 team has reached 100 in a conference game.
Ana Llanusa had a career-high 35 points for the Sooners (5-11, 1-4), making four 3-pointers and 15 of 18 from the foul line. Jessi Murcer added 18 points. Oklahoma was 30 of 41 from the line.
IU South Bend 76, St. Ambrose 73, OT: Aubrie Carlisle's layup forced overtime but the Bees faltered in the final minute of the extra session, falling to Indiana-South Bend on Saturday.
The Bees built on the momentum from Carlisle layup to start the extra session, as two Carlisle free throws and a layup from Hailey Cook staked St. Ambrose to a 69-65 lead early in overtime.
Two turnovers in the final minute, however, allowed the Titans to score the game's final four points. The Bees had one last chance to tie, but Hannah Ford's 3-pointer with five second left was off the mark, sending St. Ambrose (15-6, 8-4 CCAC) home with a loss.
Candace Finnin led the Bees with 18 points, and Carlisle and Madi Epperson scored 14 apiece. Mercedes Jackson contributed 11 of the Bees' 16 bench points on the game.
Illinois Wesleyan 81, Augustana 65: Augustana could find no answer for Illinois Wesleyan forward Sydney Shanks on Saturday as the No. 14 Titans cruised to a CCIW win over the Vikings.
Shanks scored 25 points on 12-15 shooting to pace the Titan attack.
Jeni Crain scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Vikings. Sadie Roberts added 10 points for Augustana (11-7, 5-4 CCIW).
The Titans put the game away in the second quarter, doubling up the Vikings 24-12 to turn a six-point lead into an 18-point advantage.