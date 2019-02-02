Jalen Jones came off the bench to score 24 points and St. Ambrose grabbed a 76-61 road win over Calumet St. Joseph on Saturday.
St. Ambrose used a 19-3 run in the middle of the second half to blow open what had been a close game.
The win leaves the Bees in a four-way tie for third in the conference at 9-6, 14-9 overall. Calumet is in a three-way tie one game back at 8-7 in conference. It was St. Ambrose's third win in a row.
In addition to Jones, who went 4-8 from 3-point range on the night, the Bees got double-digit scoring totals from Warren Allen with 14 and Michael Williams and Jake Meeske with 10 apiece.
Jones and Meeske led St. Ambrose with eight rebounds each.
The Bees led by just one, 46-45 with 12:36 left in the game. Then Jones went off, scoring 11 points during the decisive run, including the first six.
Black Hawk 81, Illinois Valley 78: Geneseo grad Jacob Pauley scored 21 points and the Braves edged Illinois Valley on Saturday.
"It was only our second game in 16 days due to the weather, so we knew we'd be a little rusty, but I was happy with how we were able to fight through it," Black Hawk Coach Darren Bizarri said. "Some days, you just have to overcome adversity, and we had foul issues throughout the game, so our depth helped put us over the top."
Annawan graduates Owen Landwehr, 19 points, and Ben Buresh, 13 points, helped Pauley pace the Braves' offense.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 76, Calumet St. Joseph 49: The Bees outscored the Crimson Wave by 12 points in the first quarter and were never seriously challenged from there, cruising past Calumet on Saturday.
Madi Epperson led St. Ambrose with 16 points as the Bees (10-5, 17-7) remained in a tie for fourth place with Olivet Nazarene in the CCAC standings.
Hailey Cook scored 13 points on 6-9 shooting and Candace Finnin added 10 for the Bees, who had 15 players score on the night against Calumet (1-14, 4-20).
Mercedes Jackson grabbed a team-high six rebounds for the Bees.
Iowa State 81, Kansas State 52: Bridget Carleton scored 19 points and No. 23 Iowa State cruised to an 81-52 win over Kansas State on Saturday.
Ashley Joens added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-5, 7-3 Big 12 Conference), who have won three straight. Madison Wise and Kristin Scott had 14 points apiece. Wise and Joens both went 4 of 9 from distance and Iowa State was 11 of 29, the ninth game with at least 10 treys. Scott had 12 rebounds and Carleton eight with four assists and two steals.
The Cyclones won the first meeting 96-58 on Jan. 2.
Illinois Valley 49, Black Hawk 39: The Braves fell to Arrowhead Conference rival Illinois Valley on Saturday.
They return to action Tuesday against Highland.