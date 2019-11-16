Micah Martin spent the first game of the 2019-20 Augustana men's basketball season watching from the bench. No points. No rebounds. No minutes.
The big man showed Saturday that he is back and is making amends for a shaky start to his senior season.
Martin came off the bench to pace the Vikings to a tough 70-67 victory over Calvin in the second night of the Illinois/Michigan Challenge. Martin, showing some power in the paint and plenty of offensive toughness, finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the victory over the Knights, who beat Illinois Wesleyan 89-83 Friday in Bloomington.
“Was he a load or what?” asked Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club moved to 2-1 ahead of Wednesday's home game with Loras. “He responded really well to his benching. I think he is really focused and confident. He had a monster game. He responded exactly the way we had hoped he would.”
Martin had a decent night Friday, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds in his debut in a 74-67 victory over Alma. But on Saturday against a tired and shorter bunch of Knights, Martin was head-and-shoulders above the competition.
“It's hard not to be able to play with the team,” said Martin, who said he was benched for not meeting a couple of team standards. “I'm really glad that I'm able to right now and given this chance to make the most of what I can get.”
Martin, who was 10 of 13 shooting from the field, hit Augie's last field goal with 2:26 left in regulation to give the Vikings a 69-65 lead. From that point, Derrick Devries (24 points) beat the shot clock for Calvin's final field goal with 44 seconds left.
A shaky offensive possession led to a shot-clock violation for the Vikings with 12.1 seconds left, but Calvin fired up a quick and contested 3-pointer that was well off the mark and ended up in the arms of Augie junior Jarrett Tribble, who split free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining.
After a timeout off the rebound, Calvin was not able to even get off a last-second shot before the final buzzer.
“I think this is a huge step for us,” said Giovanine. “They beat a Division II team (in an exhibition) and won at Illinois Wesleyan. At our first team meeting, I said we've got a bunch of guys who hope to play and figure it out. I think a game like this can really help you grow as a unit. Great seasons are comprised of games like this.”
Augie got off to a rough start as Calvin raced out to a 13-4 lead. Giovanine let his young team play through it, and the Vikings battled back to forge a tie at 15 and take an 18-17 lead on two Justin Bottorff 3-pointers and a follow of his own miss.
The Vikings led 36-34 at halftime, but Calvin raced off to another strong start in the second half and built a 45-38 lead. Augie rallied to tie it at 45 with 12:49 left, but trailed 52-47 with 10:42 left before an 11-3 run got the crowd riled up and put the hosts back on top 58-55. The game stayed close from that point and was tied again at 60 with 6:28 remaining.
Trailing 61-60, Pierson Wofford (18 points, six rebounds) hit a triple, Jack Jelen freed himself for a free-throw line jumper and Justin Bottorff (10 points, six rebounds) added another bucket with 2:56 remaining, and Augie never trailed after that.
The Vikings received a boost from the return of senior guard Austin Elledge from a groin strain, and he added five points in 29 minutes. Jelen finished with seven assists and freshman Jack McDonald had six helpers.
All of Calvin's scoring came from its starters as four reserves covered roughly 27 minutes and accounted for only five rebounds, one steal, one assist and one block.
Augie went six deep in its bench with all six reserves finishing with a positive plus/minus chart.