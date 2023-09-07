John Nelson’s announcement regarding his resignation as head softball coach at Rockridge High School on Thursday morning was just the start of a big day of professional news.

Thursday afternoon, Nelson was officially announced as the head softball coach at Augustana College.

“It’s the right opportunity right now,” Nelson said Thursday evening while giving hitting lessons. “I’m really blessed to be able to stay at home.

“I’m super, super proud to be a part of Quad-Cities softball, so being able to coach college softball here is just icing on the cake.”

Augie Athletic Director Mike Zapolski is hoping Nelson can bring some stability to the program that has had three head coaches since the end of the 2022 season.

He said he liked what Nelson could bring to the position as the sixth head coach in program history.

“Proven head coaching experience at Rockridge and with his travel program; successful track record coaching female athletes,” Zapolski said. “I believe he will bring some stability to our coaching situation here at Augustana; he has been in the Quad-Cities for a long time.”

Nelson’s track record at Rockridge speaks for itself. In his nine seasons, he accumulated a 279-49 record that included four of the school’s five state titles (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) and third-place finishes in 2016 and 2019.

In the postseason alone, Nelson’s teams were 48-5 (.906 winning percentage).

With back-to-back undefeated state titles in ’21 and ’22, the Rockets set a state record with 73 consecutive victories that was snapped this past spring.

Nelson, a 1989 Alleman High School graduate, also resigned from his position as a teacher in the Black Hawk Area Special Education District’s Phoenix Program. He said he would have started his 33rd year with that program on Friday, making his resignation bittersweet.

Still in question is whether or not Nelson will be able to continue as president of the ultra-successful Heartland Havoc travel program that was a great complement to the Rockets. Zapolski and Nelson said that they were seeking clarification on that to avoid any NCAA violations.

“Clearly with his travel organization and the tournament that they host every year here, he has extensive recruiting contacts locally, regionally and even nationally that I think will be helpful for us in terms of trying to further the competitiveness of our softball program,” he said.

Nelson said he planned to put those connections to good use.

The Vikings graduated one senior from this past spring’s roster, returning 19 players. Only one player — Moline senior Jennica Soliz — is from the Quad-Cities.

“That’s going to be a huge goal of mine,’ Nelson said of recruiting local players into the Augie program. “There’s so much softball talent in the Quad-Cities, and I’m going to be extremely aggressive in recruiting here. The good thing about running the Havoc organization for so long is that I have relationships with so many players and families. I have 65 hitting students who come to me on a weekly basis. Coaching high school for so long, I know all of these kids.

“I know the type of player I want and am going to look for them here first.”

The 52-year-old said he talked to some of the returning Vikings during the interview process and planned on meeting with the rest of the team as soon as he started the full-time position. He also said that some team activities and practices would be scheduled this fall.

He said he planned on implementing the same philosophy at Augie that worked so well at Rockridge.

“We’re going to use the same recipe we had for success at Rockridge,” Nelson said, noting it was an emotional meeting when he told those in the Rockridge program of his plans. “We’re going to build up the infrastructure first and make sure that we have the best gear possible and equip these kids with the best clothing they can possibly have. I want them to look good, feel good and play good.

“Then it’s all about building relationships. The first thing I want to do is get in there and get to know every single player and what makes them click and start the evaluation process on personnel.

“From there, it’s about building culture and getting them to buy into the things that we preach — that commitment is a black-and-white word; you can’t be sort of committed; and that hard work works — that’s another staple.

“Just teaching them how to be selfless servant leaders and to play for and celebrate the person next to you. When we do those kinds of things, good things happen. When we’re having fun, we play at the best.”

Nelson is also having to rebuild the coaching staff. Not only did pitching guru Karl Gollan leave the head coaching position, but Jose Lara, Pleasant Valley High School coach who helped at Augie, is moving out of the area and has resigned from both of his coaching positions.

Nelson said that current long-time assistant Jacob Bautista, who coaches in the summer Heartland Havoc system, would remain on board and that two assistants would be added to the staff.

Nelson replaces Gollan, who moved up from an assistant coach position to fill in when Lori Duncan stepped away from the program before coaching an official game. She was hired last fall to replace Kris Kistler, who took a full-time administrative position at St. Ambrose University.

After leading the Vikings to a 22-20 season that included a 9-7 third-place finish in the competitive CCIW race, Gollan was hired last month to become the pitching coach at the University of Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference.

Ironically, Nelson said that he had interviewed for a position at Ole Miss a couple of years ago and now Gollan's hiring there opened the door for him at Augie.

Nelson was also a finalist for the position last year when Duncan was hired.

“There are a lot of things that John brought to the table,” Zapolski noted. “We also appreciated his willingness to apply for the position for a second time.”