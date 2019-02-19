Having “one of those nights” on the basketball court popped up at the wrong time for the Augustana women's basketball team Tuesday night.
The Vikings, hosting a CCIW Tournament game as the fourth seed, couldn't get anything to work in their favor. Augie shot just 28.3 percent from the field (17 of 60) and had a matching 17 turnovers. Augie was also out-rebounded 41-37 by a young, pesky NPU team, which controlled the game in the paint.
It resulted in a heartbreaking 63-47 Augie setback in a game in which the hosts led once — after Sadie Roberts' first bucket of the game.
“It was the same thing that we've seen in some of what we consider our disappointing losses,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. “I always tell them that I rarely question their effort, for the most part, and I didn't question their effort or heart tonight. But when you shoot 20-something percent ...”
That tone was set early as Augie (14-12) missed its first two shots before Roberts' first of two buckets in the game. The hosts then missed their next nine and were trailing by seven. After that, Augie was only able to get as close as four points.
The game appeared to be changing late in the third despite Augie's shooting woes continuing. Izzy Anderson hit a triple from the top of the key with :07 left in the third. Lauren Hall (five points, five rebounds) opened the fourth quarter with a field goal, and Anderson followed with another triple to pull Augie within 45-39.
“We definitely had some momentum there, and we definitely had the time,” said Anderson, a second-team All-CCIW pick who finished her last game with a team-high 12 points. “I guess things just didn't work out tonight.”
CCIW first-team selection Lex Jones led Augie with 11 rebounds to go with five points. Senior Scooter Lopez added 11 points.
NPU (11-15) answered with a 12-1 run to take control again and close out the upset. NPU was led by CCIW Newcomer of the Year, freshman Jayla Johnson, who had a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.