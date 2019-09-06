Southern Utah (0-1) at Northern Iowa (0-1)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI head coach Mark Farley will be trying to become the first coach in Missouri Valley Football Conference history to win 150 games in his career. His team opened the season last week with a 29-26 triple overtime loss on the road at Iowa State although the Panthers, now up to No. 11 in the FCS rankings, found a new quarterback in freshman Will McElvain. Kicker Matthew Cook booted four field goals, including a 50-yarder and a 49-yarder. Southern Utah, in its fourth season under 34-year-old head coach Demario Warren, gave up 331 yards rushing (534 total) in a 56-23 loss to UNLV.
Illinois (1-0) at Connecticut (1-0)
Basics: 2:30 p.m.; Rentschler Field, Storrs, Conn.
TV/radio: CBSSN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois hammered Akron 42-3 in its season opener with graduate transfer Brandon Peters passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards and a score. UConn opened with a 24-21 victory over Wagner as junior Kevin Mensah carried 36 times for 144 yards. The Huskies outgained Wagner 392-185. They are coached by Randy Edsall, who also was their coach from 1999-2010 before leaving to become the head coach at Maryland. This is the first meeting ever between the two programs. They are scheduled to play again next season in Champaign.
Coe (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)
Basics: 1 p.m.; Lindberg Stadium
Storylines: Augustana is coming off a 4-6 season, which includes a 26-7 win over the Kohawks last year. Coe rebounded from that loss to finish 6-4. The Kohawks return quarterback Quentin White, who threw for 1,969 yards and 16 touchdowns, his top target in Colton White (670 receiving yards, five touchdowns) and running back Tyler Dralle, who rushed for 515 yards and two touchdowns. Augustana returns fifth-year quarterback Zachary Fuller, who is third on the school's all-time passing yards list with 4,037 yards. Linebacker Luke Sawicki also returns after receiving second team all-CCIW honors last season. The Vikings are 3-1 in season openers under head coach Steve Bell.
St. Ambrose (0-0) at Missouri Baptist (0-1)
Basics: 1:30 p.m.; W. Michael Ross Stadium, St. Louis
Storylines: St. Ambrose opens up its schedule with a tough Mid-States Football Association game against Missouri Baptist. The Fighting Bees squeaked by the Spartans 25-20 last year and are 3-1 all-time in the series. Dino Borrelli and John Benckendorf will split time at quarterback for the Bees. Missouri Baptist dropped its season opener 14-10 to Lyon (Ark.), a game in which the Spartans led 10-7 through three quarters and outgained the Scots 317-171. Chris Baldwin returns in the backfield for the Spartans after rushing for 168 yards in last year's meeting. St. Ambrose is 8-4 in season openers under head coach Mike Magistrelli, 4-3 when opening the season on the road.