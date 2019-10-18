Iowa State (4-2, 2-1) at Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)
Basics: 11 a.m., Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, which ranks among the top 30 teams in the country in both total offense (24th) and total defense (28th), dominated West Virginia in the second half of a 38-14 victory last Saturday. It has defeated Texas Tech three years in a row with senior linebacker Marcus Spears playing a major role. Spears has had a pick-six in each of the last two meetings. Texas Tech, under first-year coach Matt Wells, averages 322 yards passing per game (489.3 total). The Red Raiders rolled up 510 yards in a controversial 33-30 loss to Baylor last week.
South Dakota (3-3, 2-0) at Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-1)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGCW; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI is coming off a 46-14 loss to No. 1-ranked North Dakota State in which it allowed 347 yards rushing. The Panthers still are No. 15 in this week’s FCS coaches poll, however. South Dakota has won three straight games, including a 45-10 rout of Missouri State last Saturday. Senior quarterback Austin Simmons, an Iowa native, threw four touchdown passes in that game and has 14 for the season with only five interceptions. Simmons, who is also the Coyotes’ second-leading rusher, completed 48 of 65 passes for 537 yards in a 53-52 loss to Houston Baptist earlier in the season.
Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) at Illinois (2-4, 0-3)
Basics: 11 a.m.; Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois showed some resiliency in a 42-25 loss to No. 16 Michigan, scoring 25 unanswered points after falling behind 28-0. But the Illini face a much larger challenge this week against No. 6 Wisconsin. The Badgers are coming off a 38-0 rout of Michigan State and have four shutouts in their first six games, becoming the first FBS team to do that since Oklahoma in 1967. They currently lead the nation in scoring defense, rushing defense, pass efficiency defense and total defense. The offense is led by Heisman hopeful Jonathan Taylor, who averages 137.5 yards rushing per game.
North Park (0-5, 0-4) at Augustana (3-2, 2-2)
Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Storylines: It's the yearly matchup of Vikings in the CCIW. Augustana is looking to rebound from a 42-14 loss to eighth-ranked North Central and has a long history of doing so against North Park, owning a 53-4-0 advantage in the series, including a 41-7 win last year. North Park is coming off a 63-0 loss to fifth-ranked Wheaton. It has scored just 38 points all season and is allowing 50 points per game. That bodes well for Augustana, which is averaging 33.4 points per game. Zach Fuller needs one touchdown pass to move past Sam Frasco for third on Augie's career list.
Trinity International (1-6, 0-3) at St. Ambrose (2-3, 2-0)
Basics: 6 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Storylines: St. Ambrose looks to stay atop the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League standings before its second bye week this month. Declan McDonald will be the third starting quarterback for the Bees in the last three games after Dino Borrelli and John Benckendorf both suffered injuries. The Trojans have lost five straight games by an average of 32 points. Senior defensive back Jeremiah Jackson Sr. leads the Bees with 45 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.