TCU (3-1, 1-0) at Iowa State (2-2, 0-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: ESPN2; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State suffered a 23-21 loss to Baylor last Saturday on a field goal in the final seconds. The Cyclones’ two losses have come by a combined total of three points. ISU’s offense has compiled more than 400 yards in each of the first four games and has gone three-and-out only twice, tied for the fewest in the country. TCU has a diverse attack, led by Darius Anderson, who averages 8.2 yards per carry and has five touchdowns in the first four games. The Horned Frogs lead the series 8-2, although they lost in Ames two years ago when they were ranked No. 5 in the country.
Youngstown St. (4-0, 0-0) at UNI (2-2, 0-0)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGCW; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI is ranked No. 13 in the latest FCS poll, even after a 29-17 loss at No. 5 Weber State last week. The Panthers have lost their top two tight ends — Briley Moore and Tristan Bohr — to injuries, although freshman QB Will McElvain continues to produce. Youngstown State, ranked No. 18, averages 296 yards rushing per game and has five players with more than 160 yards, all averaging more than 6 yards per carry. Tailback Joe Alessi and punt returner Jakes Coates were named Missouri Valley Football Conference players of the week for their role in last week’s 45-10 conquest of Robert Morris.
Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Minnesota (4-0, 1-0)
Basics: 2:30 p.m.; TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois, coming off a bye week, faces a stiff test from one of the surprise players in the Big Ten this season. Minnesota sophomore Tanner Morgan completed 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over Purdue last week and currently ranks fourth nationally in passing efficiency. Receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashon Bateman each have more than 20 receptions and Bateman averages 22.2 yards per catch. Illinois ranks 12th in the Big Ten in pass defense but has shown improvement on offense, averaging 35.5 points and 181.3 yards rushing per game.
Millikin (2-1, 1-1) at Augustana (2-1, 1-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Storylines: There's no shortage of motivation for Augustana this week, having lost its last three meetings to Millikin by a combined 10 points, including the last two years by a 28-27 margin. The Vikings came up just short last week against Illinois Wesleyan, falling 21-17 while Millikin was blitzed by Wheaton 62-0. Augustana QB Zach Fuller threw for a career-best 348 yards last week and has thrown for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception this season. Millikin QB Cal Pohrte has also been solid with 735 yards and four touchdowns this year.