Iowa State (2-1) at Baylor (3-0)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
TV/radio: ESPN; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State is coming off a historic offensive performance in which it gained a school record 714 yards and scored its most points since 1906 in a 72-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Quarterback Brock Purdy had 510 yards of offense and had a hand in the scoring of six touchdowns in the game. He currently ranks fourth in the country in total offense. Baylor defeated Rice 21-13 last week. In the first three games of the season, the Bears’ balanced attack has produced 46.7 points and 497 yards (253.3 rushing, 243.7 passing) per game.
Northern Iowa (2-1) at Weber State (1-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Stewart Stadium, Ogden, Utah
TV/radio: pluto.tv (online); KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: It is a battle between two teams ranked in the top 10 in this week’s FCS coaches’ poll — Weber State is No. 6, UNI No. 7 — who are much stronger defensively than offensively. The Panthers ground out a 13-6 victory over Idaho State last Saturday, allowing only 203 yards of offense while gaining just 234 themselves. Weber State was off last week after playing two of its first three games against FBS programs. It has lost to San Diego State and Nevada with a 41-24 win over Cal-Poly sandwiched in between. Despite the rugged schedule, the Wildcats allow only 16.3 points per game.
Augustana (2-0, 1-0) at Illinois Wesleyan (0-2, 0-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Tucci Stadium, Bloomington, Ill.
Storylines: The Vikings have enjoyed high offensive outputs in their first two games, winning 41-3 and 55-13. They'll need that offense against an Illinois Wesleyan team that has held them to 10 points or fewer in five of the last six meetings, though Augustana did surpass that in last year's 41-24 loss. The Titans have a new defensive coordinator in Grant Caserta and have given up 28.5 points per game, coming off a 24-10 loss to Wheaton. Augustana quarterback Zach Fuller has thrown eight touchdowns to just one interception so far this season and is completing 75 percent of his passes.
St. Ambrose (1-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (3-0)
Basics: 11 a.m., Bishop D'Arcy Stadium, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Storylines: The run of games against ranked opponents continues this week for St. Ambrose with the third-ranked Cougars. The Fighting Bees are 1-11 all-time against Saint Francis, including losing the last four meetings. The Cougars rank in the top 10 in both scoring offense (42.5 points) and scoring defense (11 points). Rush end Bernard Buhake is expected to play this week for the Bees after missing the first three games with an eligibility issue. He led the team with 7.5 sacks last season.