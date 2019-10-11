Iowa State (3-2, 1-1) at West Virginia (3-2, 1-1)
Basics: 3 p.m., Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
TV/radio: ESPN; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State defeated TCU 49-24 last week as quarterback Brock Purdy continued to put up big numbers. He has collected 300-plus yards of total offense in four straight games and ranks fifth nationally with an average of 356.2 per game. West Virginia, in its first season under former Troy University coach Neal Brown, is coming off a 42-31 loss to Texas. Mountaineers QB Austin Kendall has passed for 1,238 yards and 9 touchdowns this season but also has thrown 7 interceptions. ISU won last year’s game 30-14 but has lost five of seven previous meetings.
Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-0) at North Dakota State (5-0, 1-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Fargodome, Fargo, North Dakota
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI is up to No. 10 in the latest FCS poll following a 21-14 victory over Youngstown State but now faces its stiffest test of the season on the road against the perennial national champions. No. 1-ranked North Dakota State defeated Illinois State 37-3 last Saturday, outgaining the Redbirds 482-200. The Bison have won 26 straight games. Redshirt freshman Trey Lance leads FCS in passing efficiency, completing 73.6 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. NDSU has won the last five games in the series, which is tied 26-26.
Michigan (4-1, 2-1) at Illinois (2-3, 0-2)
Basics: 11 a.m.; Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: ABC; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois suffered a 40-17 loss to Minnesota last week and lost starting quarterback Brandon Peters to an injury in the first half of that game. Redshirt freshman Matt Robinson did a respectable job after that, supplying more of a running threat. It’s not known who will start this week. No. 16 Michigan was dominant defensively in a 10-3 win over Iowa, collecting eight sacks and forcing four turnovers. The Wolverines, however, rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten in scoring offense (ninth), total offense (10th) and rushing offense (11th).
Augustana (3-1, 2-1) at North Central (3-1, 2-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, Naperville, Illinois
Storylines: Following a 40-14 win over Millikin, Augustana is off to its best start in Steve Bell's five seasons as head coach. The last time the Vikings started 3-1, 2010, was also the last time the Vikings finished above .500. They'll have a tough task against ninth-ranked North Central, coming off a 35-21 loss to Wheaton last week. Augustana has lost its last 13 games against the Cardinals, none closer than 13 points back in 2008. It could be an aerial bombardment as North Central's Broc Rutter leads the conference with 1,414 yards and 14 touchdowns while Augustana's Zach Fuller has thrown for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns.
St. Ambrose (1-3, 1-0) at Olivet Nazarene (2-3, 1-0)
Basics: 6 p.m., Ward Field, Bourbonnais, Illinois
Storylines: St. Ambrose is back in action following a bye. The Fighting Bees are coming off a 31-13 loss to eighth-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.), their third straight loss to a ranked opponent. The Tigers are coming off a 28-13 win over Missouri Baptist and have lost three games by a combined 13 points. The Tigers feature two strong running backs in LaShaun Rule and Jayvion Daniels, who have combined for 694 yards, with Rule averaging 8.4 yards per carry. St. Ambrose has been strong against the run, holding opponents to a 2.7 yard per carry average.