Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) at Iowa State (5-2, 3-1)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State returned to the Associated Press Top 25 this week following a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech. The 23rd-ranked Cyclones, who are now 10-0 in the month of October since 2017, continued to click offensively. They are ninth in the country in yards per play and 10th in passing yards, although the hero lately has been freshman running back Breece Hall, who collected 256 all-purpose yards against Texas Tech. ISU ended a six-game losing streak against Oklahoma State with a 48-42 victory over the Cowboys last season. OSU averages 38 points per game but is allowing 30.
Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-1) at Missouri State (1-5, 1-2)
Basics: 2 p.m., Robert W. Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo.
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI moved up to 11th in the latest STATS FCS rankings following a 42-27 victory over South Dakota, but the Panthers still have yet to win a game on the road. In Missouri State, they are facing a team they have defeated 13 years in a row. Missouri State’s only victory was a 37-31 triple overtime conquest of Western Illinois. The Bears have scored only 10 points in the two games since then and are coming off a 22-0 loss to No. 1-ranked North Dakota State. They had only 21 yards rushing in that game and average only 64.8 yards per game on the ground.
Illinois (3-4, 1-3) at Purdue (2-5, 1-3)
Basics: 11 a.m.; Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois is coming off the upset of the year in college football, a stunning 24-23 conquest of Wisconsin last Saturday. The Illini forced two late turnovers before winning on a last-second 39-yard field goal by James McCourt. Linebacker Jake Hansen collected 11 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles to earn Big Ten defensive player of the week honors. Purdue suffered a hard-fought 26-20 loss to Iowa with receiver David Bell catching 13 passes for 197 yards to earn the league’s freshman of the week honors for the second straight week.
Augustana (4-2, 3-2) at Wheaton (6-0, 5-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., McCully Stadium, Wheaton, Illinois
Storylines: The Vikings beat North Park 71-0 last week, their most lopsided win since a 52-0 victory over North Park in 2008. Augustana held North Park to just 90 total yards in the game. Things get a little more challenging this week as the Vikings face fifth-ranked Wheaton. Augustana is 29-32-2 all-time against the Thunder and have lost 12 straight, including a 20-3 loss last year. The Thunder are holding teams to 7.3 points per game, which will be a challenge even though Augustana is averaging 39.7 points per game.