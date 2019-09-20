Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) at Iowa State (1-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Field, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State is coming off an 18-17 loss to Iowa last Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy ranks 16th in the country in completion percentage (72.0) and seventh in completions per game (27). This will be ISU’s second meeting with Louisiana-Monroe. It defeated the Warhawks 42-7 in 1980. UL-Monroe, under fourth-year coach Matt Viator, defeated Grambling 31-9 in its opener, then suffered a 45-44 overtime loss at Florida State. It rallied from a 21-0 deficit in that game and scored in OT on a 5-yard run by quarterback Caleb Evans only to then miss the potential game-tying extra point.
Nebraska (2-1) at Illinois (2-1)
Basics: 7 p.m.; Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: This is the Big Ten opener for both teams. Illinois went down to a disheartening 34-31 loss to Eastern Michigan last Saturday while Nebraska rebounded from a loss to Colorado with a 44-8 rout of Northern Illinois. Illinois has benefited from graduate transfers as Oluwole Betiku Jr. leads the nation in sacks (2.0 per game) and Brandon Peters has been solid at quarterback, but the Illini have been the most penalized team in the Big Ten, at 84 yards per game. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez ranks third in the Big Ten in total offense (280.7 yards per game) and is fifth in passing efficiency.
Idaho State (1-1) at Northern Iowa (1-1)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGCW; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI, ranked ninth in the latest FCS poll, is coming off a bye week following a 34-14 victory over Southern Utah. Freshman quarterback Will McElvain has passed for 490 yards in the first two games with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Idaho State suffered a 31-0 loss to Utah, the 10th-ranked FBS team in the nation, last Saturday and was outgained 543-116 in the process. Head coach Rob Phenicle very briefly served as an assistant coach at UNI two years ago. The Bengals are led by veteran running back Ty Flanagan, who has 142 yards rushing in the first two games.
Elmhurst (0-1) at Augustana (1-0)
Basics: 6 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Storylines: This is the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin opener for both teams. Elmhurst has a new head coach in Jeff McDonald, who takes over after spending two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan. The Bluejays lost 48-22 in last week's opener, falling behind 48-8 before a strong fourth quarter. Augustana is coming off a bye week following a 41-3 win over Coe. The Vikings picked off four passes in the win and allowed 193 total yards. Quarterback Zach Fuller threw for four touchdowns and ran for another. Fuller is now tied with Greg Wallace for eighth on Augustana's career list for passing touchdowns.
Siena Heights (2-0) at St. Ambrose (1-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Storylines: After a cancelled game and two road contests, St. Ambrose finally plays its first game of the season in Davenport. The Fighting Bees fell to No. 7 Marian (Ind.) 49-14 last week, falling behind 28-0 at halftime. St. Ambrose has not beat a ranked opponent at home since 2015. Quarterback Dino Borrelli is completing 62 percent of his passes for St. Ambrose. Siena Heights beat Robert Morris 6-0 last week and is allowing just 9.0 points per game through the first two weeks. Safety Trenton Morrow has three interceptions for the Saints.