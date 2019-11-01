Northern Iowa (5-3, 3-1) at Illinois State (6-2, 3-1)
Basics: Noon, Hancock Stadium, Normal, Ill.
TV/radio: NBC Sports Chicago; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: This is a matchup of top-10 teams that could have major FCS playoff implications. Illinois State is ranked seventh in the nation this week while UNI is ninth. The Panthers defeated Missouri State 29-6 last Saturday, giving up only 158 yards, including 16 rushing. Meanwhile, UNI’s Isaiah Weston had 157 yards receiving all by himself and now has 856 (a nation-best 26.8 per catch) for the season. Illinois State limited Indiana State to 149 yards in a 24-7 victory. James Robinson rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Redbirds, who had only three pass completions for 11 yards.
Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) at Illinois (4-4, 2-3)
Basics: 2:30 p.m.; Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois followed its stunning upset of Wisconsin with a 24-6 win over Purdue and is back in contention for a bowl bid. The Illini are second in FBS in turnovers forced (19), including a nation-leading 13 fumble recoveries. Rutgers is coming off its second victory of the season, a 44-34 conquest of Liberty. Johnny Langan passed for 192 yards and became the first Rutgers quarterback in 58 years to rush for more than 100 yards in a game to share Big Ten freshman of the week honors. However, the Scarlet Knights are last in the league in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense.
You have free articles remaining.
Augustana (4-3, 3-3) at Washington University (5-2, 4-2)
Basics: 1 p.m., Francis Olympic Field, St. Louis
Storylines: Augustana is looking to right the ship after a 40-0 loss to Wheaton, snapping 100 games without being shut out for the Vikings. This is just the second meeting between the two teams, with the Bears winning 38-24 last year in their first season in the CCIW. Wash-U beat Illinois Wesleyan last week 21-0, a game in which the Bears forced six turnovers. Augustana may be without senior offensive lineman Chaz Williams, who suffered an ankle injury last week. Wash-U has two locals, freshmen Sam Mattecheck and Treyton Lamphier, each of whom have played in one game this season.
St. Xavier (5-2, 3-0) at St. Ambrose (3-3, 3-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Storylines: A conference title can't be decided this week, but the winner would be in the driver's seat with two games left on the season. Saint Xavier has won the last two meetings, including a 34-20 victory last year. The turnover battle will be big in this one. Both teams have forced 19 fumbles this season. St. Ambrose has recovered 12 of those, Saint Xavier just seven. Senior defensive end Ryan Zitkus is expected to play after missing the last game with a knee injury for St. Ambrose. Cougars quarterback Alex Martinez leads the league with 2,092 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.