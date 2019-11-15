Texas (6-3, 4-2) at Iowa State (5-4, 3-3)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State is coming off a 42-41 loss to Oklahoma that wasn’t decided until the Cyclones were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute. Texas moved into the AP Top 25 at No. 22 this week after rallying from a 14-point deficit to defeat Kansas State 27-24 on a field goal as time ran out. The Longhorns, who have lost to No. 1 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma and TCU, have scored at least 27 points in every game but are giving up 30.7 points per game. Keontay Ingram rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win over K-State.
Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-1) at S. Dakota St. (7-3, 4-2)
Basics: 2 p.m., Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, S.D.
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI moved from No. 7 to No. 5 in this week’s FCS Coaches Top 25 following a 17-9 victory over Indiana State. South Dakota State dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 after it squandered an 8-point lead in a 27-18 loss to Illinois State, a team UNI handled the week before. The Jackrabbits’ only other losses are to undefeated teams — No. 1 North Dakota State and Big Ten West leader Minnesota — but they are now playing without starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs. Sophomore Pierre Strong has rushed for 1,004 yards this season but had only 29 against Illinois State.
Augustana (5-4, 4-4) at Carthage (4-5, 4-4)
Basics: 1 p.m., Art Keller Field, Kenosha, Wisc.
Storylines: These teams have all suffered conference losses to the same opponents — Wheaton, North Central, Illinois Wesleyan and Washington University. Several Vikings are chasing milestones as running back Bobby Jarosz needs 98 yards to become the 19th player in school history with a 1,000-yard rushing season. Quarterback Zach Fuller has 17 touchdown passes this season, tied for third most and three off the school record, set by Kenny Anderson in 1968. Junior defensive back John Kappel is out with a knee injury and his role will be filled by freshman Xavier Buckley. Carthage has a new quarterback in Billy Dury, who took over the job three games ago and has thrown for 461 yards and six touchdowns against one interception. The Red Men have won the last four meetings, including a 38-9 victory last year. Augustana hasn't finished a season with a winning record since 2010.
St. Ambrose (4-4, 4-1) at Robert Morris (4-5, 3-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Morris Field, Arlington Heights, Ill.
Storylines: St. Ambrose is looking to finish above .500 for the second straight season. All of the Fighting Bees' losses have come to teams ranked in the top 20. St. Ambrose has won three of its four meetings with Robert Morris, including a 37-27 win last year. The Eagles feature running back Ke'von Johnson, who leads the MSFA Midwest with 136.4 rushing yards per game but Robert Morris can also do damage through the air, averaging 178.2 yards per game passing. The St. Ambrose defense tops the conference allowing 24.5 points per game as well as holding teams below 100 yards rushing this season. St. Ambrose defensive back Jeremiah Jackson Sr. leads the league with five interceptions while Griffin Zajac is second with four. St. Ambrose could still earn a share of the conference title with a win and if Saint Xavier loses to St. Francis (Ill.).