Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) at Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.
TV/radio: Fox; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Both teams are coming off bye weeks that followed disheartening losses. Iowa State had its Big 12 title hopes damaged with a loss to Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma had its national championship aspirations jarred by a loss at Kansas State. Oklahoma has a 75-6-2 advantage in the series, but the Cyclones claimed a stunning 38-31 win in Norman two years ago. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed for 801 yards, passed for 2,469 and had a hand in scoring 34 touchdowns this season. The ninth-ranked Sooners average 49.25 points per game.
Indiana State (3-6, 1-4) at Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGCW; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: UNI has won three straight games and pulled off probably its biggest victory of the season last Saturday, toppling No. 7 Illinois State on the road. The Panthers, up to No. 5 in the latest FCS poll, got two interceptions from freshman Omar Brown and two touchdowns receptions from Bettendorf’s Suni Lane at ISU. Indiana State was nationally ranked coming into the season but has struggled since quarterback Ryan Boyle, an Iowa transfer, suffered a season-ending injury. The Sycamores have scored nine points in their last three meetings with UNI.
Illinois (5-4, 3-3) at Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)
Basics: 2:30 p.m.; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
TV/radio: FS1; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois defeated Rutgers 38-10 last Saturday to extend its winning streak to three games. It is now one victory away from becoming bowl eligible. The Illini have done it largely with an opportunistic defense that has forced 22 takeaways. They are fourth in the country in turnover margin. Michigan State, coming off a bye week, has had an uncharacteristically weak ground attack, averaging only 112.9 yards rushing per game (13th in the Big Ten). Quarterback Brian Lewerke is second in the league in passing yardage, and Darrell Stewart is second in receiving yards.
Carroll (2-6, 1-6) at Augustana (4-4, 3-4)
Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Storylines: A win this week would guarantee Augustana its first non-losing season since 2014 and its first in Steve Bell's five seasons as head coach. The Vikings are averaging nearly 52 points in their wins but only 11.3 points in their losses, including a 35-14 loss to Washington-St. Louis last week. Bettendorf grad Xavier Holley has 10.5 sacks this year, just 2.5 off the school record. Carroll is coming off a 51-12 loss to Wheaton and has scored more than 14 points just twice in conference play. Linebacker Justin Kontny is the CCIW's leading tackler with 83 total tackles and has 10.5 tackles for loss.
St. Francis (Ill.) (3-6, 2-2) at St. Ambrose (3-4, 3-1)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Storylines: After a 38-17 loss to Saint Xavier last week, St. Ambrose needs to win its last two games and hope for a Cougar loss to have any shot of earning a conference title. Freshman quarterback Declan McDonald showed flashes last week with 168 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions. The Fighting Saints are coming off 49-34 win over Missouri Baptist. Like St. Ambrose, three of the Saints losses have come to ranked teams. Dwayne Milton is coming off a school-record 316-yard, four-touchdown performance last week. He's the nation's top rusher with 1,168 yards this season. St. Ambrose ranks eighth in the country in run defense, allowing 88.6 yards per game.